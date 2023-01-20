Judd Hirsh & Marilu Henner to Reunite for LOVE LETTERS Performance at Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen will commemorate Valentine's Day weekend with A.R. Gurney's celebrated play Love Letters, reuniting co-stars from the Emmy ® award-winning comedy series "Taxi." Tony Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe ® winner Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) joins Golden Globe nominee and New York Times best-selling author Marilu Henner (L.A. Story) for the first live event of the year on Saturday, February 11, The February Fling: A Benefit for Theatre Aspen, at 7:30pm.

The 40th Anniversary Celebration's star-vehicle will include a one-night only presentation of Love Letters by A.R. Gurney directed by Karen Azenberg (Next to Normal and Rent; Pioneer Theatre Company). Theatre Aspen is excited to collaborate with Karen again; she directed the 2019 production of God of Carnage.

"We are honored to have these two exceptional actors, Judd and Marilu, here in Aspen to perform this heart-warming play for our friends and supporters. 2023 is going to be a spectacular celebration of our 40th anniversary and we can't think of a better kick-off than reuniting this iconic TV duo on the stage," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen.

Love Letters is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny, but always telling, pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

The February Fling, on February 11th, is a benefit for Theatre Aspen and helps to support our 2023 artists. For our underwriting hosts, the evening begins at 6pm with a cocktail reception at the Albright Pavilion in the Aspen Meadows and will be followed by the performance of Love Letters at 7:30pm.

Underwriting opportunities include:

$15,000 Premier Host - private cocktail reception, 10 performance tickets, and premier recognition

$5,000 Host - private cocktail reception, 6 performance tickets, and premier recognition

$500 Supporter - 2 performance tickets and premier recognition

Those interested in hosting opportunities can contact Paul Gabbard by email at pgabbard@theatreaspen.org.

A limited number of single tickets ($85) for Love Letters will be available to the general public. Tickets are available at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474.

The 40th Anniversary Season continues with the mainstage productions: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (June 22 - July 8), the Tony Award-winning musical; Doubt (July 14 - 29), Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play winner; and Rent (August 4 - 26), Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Musical winner. The 40th-anniversary will be celebrated all year long.

Additional information on the 40th anniversary season, including casting, local and community event dates, the 4th annual Solo Flights festival of one-person shows, and the ever-popular Summer Cabaret Series, will be announced shortly.

Love Letters is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

As Theatre Aspen celebrates its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. Learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.