Jane Austin Meets Steve Jobs In ADA AND THE ENGINE At Firehouse Theater Company

After having to close the production right before opening weekend in April 2020, Firehouse Theater Company presents Ada and the Engine from November 13 through December 18. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students/seniors/military and $20 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the "analytic engines'' of her friend and soulmate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge - a world she might not live to see. A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.

"I'm excited to be directing this fantastic play," Said Director Jay Louden. "It's beautifully written by Lauren Gunderson [the most produced playwright in the US] and is among the plays that she has written that celebrate the achievements of great women throughout history. I'm honored to be chosen to direct this fascinating story of Ada Byron Lovelace which is full of passion, humor, struggle, and reconciliation."

Ada and the Engine features: Amalia Adiv as Ada Byron Lovelace, Shane Delevan as Charles Babbage, Erin Trampler Bell as Mary Sommervielle and Lady Annabella Byron and Gabriel Diehl as Lord Lovelace and Byron.