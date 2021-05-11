Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jackie Kashian Announced at Comedy Works South, May 27 - 29

Jackie Kashian's comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered.

May. 11, 2021  

Jackie Kashian Announced at Comedy Works South, May 27 - 29

Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Jackie Kashian's comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered. Her album, I Am Not The Hero Of This Story, debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon, as well as #3 on Billboard. Jackie's hour stand-up special, This Will Make An Excellent Horcrux, is available on CD, DVD and digital download on Comedy Film Nerds.
Jackie has opened for Brian Regan at Carnegie Hall and Maria Bamford at the Stanley Night Live in Estes Park, CO at the Stanley Hotel. She has performed her stand-up on CONAN, as well as made appearances on HBO'S 2 Dope Queens and Comedy Central's @Midnight.

Jackie has recorded This American Life with Ira Glass for NPR and has done some acting on Netflix's Lady Dynamite and IFC's Maron. Kashian's critically acclaimed podcast, The Dork Forest, is in its 13th year and has more than eight million downloads. The show is a safe space for dork-on-dork dialog with Jackie interviewing anyone and everyone about what they LOVE to talk and think about. She is also a co-host to a comedy podcast on the Nerdist Network called The Jackie and Laurie Show.

Learn more at http://www.comedyworks.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
BWW Previews: Locally Written Musical Brings Diversity, Mental Health, Queerness to the Fo Photo

BWW Previews: Locally Written Musical Brings Diversity, Mental Health, Queerness to the Forefront

VIDEO: Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts Discuss the DPS Virtu Photo

VIDEO: Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts Discuss the DPS Virtual Shakespeare Festival

Tickets On Sale Now For Athena Projects 9th Annual PLAYS IN PROGRESS Series Photo

Tickets On Sale Now For Athena Project's 9th Annual PLAYS IN PROGRESS Series

Fortune Feimster Announced at Paramount Theatre, March 11 Photo

Fortune Feimster Announced at Paramount Theatre, March 11


More Hot Stories For You

  • Dallas Summer Musical Announces AN EVENING WITH THE BEST OF BROADWAY Featuring HAMILTON Performance
  • COME FROM AWAY, HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season
  • Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Spring Celebration to Feature Alicia Graf Mack
  • Breaking: WICKED National Tour Will Return This August with First Stop in Dallas