Heavenly Themes Take Center Stage At Denver Fringe Festival

This month, hundreds of multi-talented creators will participate in the third annual Denver Fringe Festival. More than 40 shows will play at ten different venues throughout the Five Points and RiNo Arts Districts. While you'll still find the zany assortment of unconventional acts that fringe goers love, an unexpected theme has emerged among some of the shows in the 2022 lineup: religion.

Not that the subject of religion has been entirely absent from Denver Fringe in the past. In 2021's virtual festival, "The FABULOUS King James Bible" was a streaming hit, telling the story of a gay King James I with hilarious historical inaccuracy. But this year, several shows put religion and spirituality on stage in new ways, from childhood stories of religious rebellion to a dramatic interpretation of a controversial canonical text.

One of the most anticipated shows is "Portly Lutheran Know-It-All," which tells the story of a portly Lutheran boy, naturally, who decides to act out for the first time in his life at the prospect of attending a religious middle school. Clashes with religion, sexuality, and retaliatory art n' crafts quickly ensue. Written and performed by NYC-based comedian Matt Storrs, there's personal revelation, cultural damnation, and ultimately a new reformation. The show made its New York debut as part of the FRIGID Festival earlier this year.

"The response has been wild so far," said Storrs. "A botched coming-out conversation follows me butting heads with teachers over a choice in religion class. Plus, there are stuffed animals as education aids and Dragon Ball Z as a means to get closer to Jesus. It's an absolute blast to take people on this journey. "

Another show that uses religion as its central theme is "Meaningless," which features Oklahoma City-based actor Rodney Brazil performing the entire book of Ecclesiastes, unedited. Christian mystic Neville Goddard once called Ecclesiastes "the most controversial book in the Bible," and its canonical presence has baffled many scholars. Fortunately for fringe theatre lovers, controversial topics often make the most thought-provoking shows. "Meaningless" made its world premiere at the Atlanta Fringe Festival in May. While essentially a solo performance, Denver-based actor Claire Powers makes a special appearance.

"Ecclesiastes is such a wild ride," said Brazil. "It's poetic in places, sure, but also funny, sad, strange, and profoundly pessimistic. And it's written like a monologue. Some theologians think it may have started as a sort of Jewish entertainment piece. It's the fringiest book of the bible, in my opinion."

Taking a turn to Greek religion, "Zeus on the Loose" is one of the KidsFringe family-friendly offerings. In this 30-minute musical, two lonely, awkward kids meet up at a fort in the woods. They discover a shared love of Greek mythology and role-play the heck out of the Pantheon, while also banging out some 80s songs atop their own Mount Olympus.

Why is religion such a hot topic this year? It may have something to do with a need to find meaning within all the stress of current events. A 2020 Pew Research study showed that 24% of U.S. adults stated their faith had become stronger during the pandemic. "Developing this show and adapting Ecclesiastes has been a big reminder that many of the struggles people have today were what people were struggling with during the Bronze Age, too," Brazil said.

The Denver Fringe Festival takes place June 23-26. An arts festival like no other, the Fringe attracts bold, risky, daring work from both local and national performers. Tickets are just $15 for shows; an all-festival pass is $75 and gives access to as many shows as you want. Ticketing is live on the website at denverfringe.org.

WHAT: Denver Fringe Festival

WHEN:

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

Sunday, June 26

WHERE: RiNo Art District inclusive of the historical neighborhoods of Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Five Points, and Cole.

HOW MUCH: Single tickets are $15, and all-festival passes are available for $75

TICKETS: https://denverfringe.org/festival-pass/

PORTLY LUTHERAN PAGE: https://denverfringe.org/shows/portly-lutheran-know-it-all/

MEANINGLESS SHOW WEBSITE: https://denverfringe.org/shows/meaningless/