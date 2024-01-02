Frankie Quinones To Perform Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer, January 4 - 6

Frankie Quinones brings a one-man variety show to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer from January 4 - 6.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Comedy Works has announced that Frankie Quiñones will perform this weekend. 

Frankie tours as himself but also as “Creeper” (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and “Juanita Carmelita” (a spicy suburban drama queen). Frankie's characters have racked up millions of views, and Creeper's Cholofit Exercise routines have become viral sensations. Frankie's repertoire of characters also includes party bro “Afradooshie”, feel-good guardian angel “Pachanga”, and he's got plenty more ready to debut. Frankie Quiñones brings a performance compared to a one-man variety show.

He recently co-starred in a Lifetime movie alongside Mario Lopez, entitled Feliz Navidad, and was a series regular on TBS' The Dress Up Gang. His half-hour HBO MAX special Superhomies is streaming now.  In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie voices key characters in Cartoon Network's Victor and Valentino, in HBO MAX's upcoming animated series, Fired on Mars and stars in episodes of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.

Thursday, January 4 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 - Landmark

Friday, January 5 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 – Larimer Square

Saturday, January 6 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 – Larimer Square

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




