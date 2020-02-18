Equinox Theatre Presents Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Equinox Theatre Company is thrilled to present the second show of their 12th season - Monty Python's Spamalot. Performances will be March 27 through April 18, 2020 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$22 for groups of 6 or more in advance only. All performances will be at The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets and more information available online at www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com

About the show: Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

"I'm so excited to bring Spamalot to our audiences at The Bug," said Director Deb Flomberg-Rollins. "I know our audiences will love this show and it really is the perfect chance to just escape your daily stresses and have some fun at the theatre. Add an incredible cast, killer choreography and an amazing pit orchestra (and killer rabbits and Knights that Say Ni and French Taunters....) and you've got one truly fun night at the theatre."

Monty Python's Spamalot features the talents of: Eric Crawford as King Arthur, Emily Macomber as The Lady of the Lake, Chris Arneson as Sir Robin, Said Gonzalez as Sir Lancelot, Carter Edward Smith as Sir Galahad, Michael Jones as Sir Bedevere, Steven Hartman as Patsy, Mark Zoole as the Historian, Reese Blanton as Herbert/Minstrel. Rounding out the ensemble is Alec Sarche, Gabe Salmon, Leo Fox, Stephanie Hesse, Lauren Russell, Kendall Helblig, Willa Bograd, Dallas Slankard and Denise Taylor.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2005, winning three, including Best Musical.

For more information visit www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You