ETown Radio Show To Be Inducted Into Colorado Music Hall Of Fame On The Show's 30th Anniversary

On Earth Day 2021, Colorado's favorite multimedia nonprofit, eTown, will be receiving quite the 30th birthday gift; an induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Launched on Earth Day in 1991, eTown has grown into a widely respected internationally syndicated radio show-airing on more than 300 stations worldwide-while sticking to its mission to help create a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable world through its musical, social, and environmental programming.

On April 22nd, eTown will be inducted into the CMHOF during a virtual concert and celebration honoring eTown's 30th b'Earthday.

"We're honored that eTown is being inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. We've been working hard for thirty years to bring great music to our audience," says eTown Founder and Host Nick Forster. "What Helen and I started back in '91 has lasted longer and grown more than we ever imagined, and it means so much to be recognized by the Colorado Music Hall of Fame."

Additional event details, including the lineup of performers and how to watch the live stream, will be announced in March. For more information on eTown, please visit etown.org.

Leading up to the event, fans are encouraged to revisit eTown's podcast and video archives, including the treasure trove of finale collaborations like Margo Price and Swamp Dogg covering John Prine's "Sam Stone" or Che Apalache and Aoife O'Donovan putting a bilingual spin on Cat Stevens' "Peace Train." A collection of eTown finales can be found at this link and the entire eTown video archive is available right here.