Derrick Stroup to Perform at Comedy Works South

Comedy Works has announced that Derrick Stroup will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Saturday, May 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00.

Alabama native and standup Comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking

Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he locks people in with his detailed stories and over the top energy. He started doing comedy nine years ago in Jacksonville, Alabama. Derrick moved to Denver, Colorado in 2015 and has never looked back. Since then, he has become a regular at several clubs in the state and the country. He regularly goes on the road with John Crist and Josh Blue and he even won one of the biggest Comedy Contests in the Country in 2019 at the world famous Comedy Works in Denver. The well respected competition has over 250 entries each year. Derrick also recently shot his Dry Bar Comedy Stand Up special which will be released in summer 2021. Don't miss your chance to see one of America's rising stars in standup comedy!

