Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Colorado Artist For Iowa Avenue Underpass Public Art Project

The City and County of Denver has announced an open call for a new Public Art commission for the Iowa Avenue Underpass.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission a Colorado artist or artist team for a site-specific artwork at the soon-to-be renovated Iowa Avenue underpass between S. Acoma Street and S. Santa Fe Drive in the Overland Neighborhood. The budget for this commission is $35,000 and qualifications will be accepted through Monday, April 13, 11:59 p.m.

The goal of this public art commission is to use imagery and prose to create a warm, safe and welcoming experience for the users of a new ADA-compliant, pedestrian/bicycle path. The selection committee highly recommends for the artist or artist team to collaborate with a writer for original content which may also include poetry, and is open to two-dimensional artwork in all media, materials that may be applied to the wall in shallow relief and formats suitable for an outdoor environment.

Denver Public Art has also extended the deadline to April 13 for Colorado artists and artist teams to apply for a Denver Health Main Campus Plaza project. This artwork should be both a daytime and nighttime presence, engaging Denver Health employees, visitors and patients, and honoring the human experience. The budget for this commission is $300,000.

Artists may submit qualifications for Iowa Avenue Underpass at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7448.

Artists may submit qualifications for Denver Health Main Campus Plaza at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7445.

Additionally, Denver Public Art has a call open through March 30 for National Western Center Riverfront, and a call open through March 16 for 2020 Urban Arts Fund projects.

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





