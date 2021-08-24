Denver Arts & Venues Boosts Restart and Recovery of Cultural Organizations, Businesses and Independent Artists,

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, The City and County of Denver, through Denver Arts & Venues, will distribute up to $1 Million in funding through the Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund to small, non- or for-profit creative businesses, venues or organizations, and through the Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recover Fund to individual artists currently operating or residing in the City and County of Denver.

"Arts and culture are woven into the character of our city and after a year of dark stages and empty galleries, Denver's cultural scene is coming back to life," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "During this time of recovery, we recognize that arts workers were among those hardest hit by the pandemic. They faced higher unemployment and fewer job opportunities, resulting in an 11 percent decline in jobs filled mostly by women and people of color."

"The Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund and Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recovery Fund will support those who suffered losses as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis and have reopened or plan to reopen," he continued. "Recovery for them is critical for our entire recovery, and to help Denver rebound as a better, stronger and more equitable community."

The Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund will support a significant number of creative businesses and organizations essential to ensuring a vibrant future for arts and culture in Denver and driving employment for our creative class. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. Arts & Venues' intent is to support arts and cultural organizations and creative businesses that are committed to these values, which are essential to ensure a vibrant future for arts and culture, and all people in Denver. As part of our equity and anti-racism practice, Arts & Venues intends to make awards that will impact a broad constituency, and strongly encourages applications that represent Denver's rich and diverse communities including organizations, businesses and artists from communities that have been historically and/or systemically marginalized, who remain financially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 and identify as the following:

American Indian

African American

Latino/x/e

Asian American and Pacific Islander

People with disabilities

LGBTQIA+

The Denver CARES Artist Restart and Recovery Fund will provide grants of up to $1,000 to individual artists and the Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund up to $25,000 to non- or for-profit organizations and businesses, supporting those experiencing severe financial distress. Applications for both the Arts & Cultural Fund and the Artist Fund will be accepted Aug. 24, 8 a.m. through Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

"Denver's arts, culture and entertainment scene has been devastated by the pandemic with closures that have lasted for more than a year," said Denver Arts & Venues executive director Ginger White. "Through this next round of funding, we intend to help the sector reopen and get back to the business of what it does best-bringing joy to the people of Denver."

Arts & Venues is committed to an inclusive and equitable review and selection process. The review panel is comprised of mayor-appointed members of the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs. All applicants will be notified of their application status 30-60 days after the application deadline. RedLine Contemporary Art Center will work in partnership with Arts & Venues to administer funds to awardees.

Full guidelines and criteria are available at artsandvenues.com/cares and artsandvenues.com/caresfororgs.