Dana Aber's BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR Performs At Blue Sage Center For Arts

Live from New York, Dana Aber performs her one-woman musical, Baggage at the Door, at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts, on Wednesday August 28 at 7pm. Recently named an Official Selection of the 2019 ONE Festival in NYC, Baggage at the Door has played sold-out shows throughout the New York theatre scene, and now comes to the North Fork Valley for this special one-night-only free event. Paonia's Merrily Talbott will host.

Dana Aber's Baggage at the Door is an autobiographical one-woman-musical with music written in collaboration with 10 predominantly female and LGBTQ award-winning emerging composers. This quirky and candid piece explores her attempts to break the PTSD trauma cycle and find courage to unpack her baggage and claim a better life. Incorporating video games, humor, and deli cheese, Baggage at the Door addresses the critical moment when a trauma survivor realizes she may no longer be able to simply cope; when falling in love triggers her latent PTSD, she might be..."SOL".

Baggage at the Door is Ms. Aber's first theatrical work. Currently in residence with Elsewhere Studios, Dana Aber is a performer, producer, collaborator, and creator. Passionate about the development of new musicals, her career has flung her across the seas, through the US, Off-Broadway, NYFringe, NYMF, Apollo Theatre, & Dixon Place. Her Big Thunder Productions has helmed 9 original shows, most notably the bi-coastal #YesAllWomen Raise Your Voice concert for gender equality. As a writer, her work has been featured on Eat, Darling Eat and Into the World Go We, as well as in two collections of poetry yet to be published. She is a survivor and advocate, and is honored to use her voice and share for those who cannot.

Dana Aber's Baggage at the Door is presented as a free event courtesy of Blue Sage Center for the Arts and Big Thunder Productions NYC, in collaboration with Elsewhere Studios and Paonia Players. Special thanks to technical collaborator Tyler Timbrel. Suggested rating: PG13 for mature audiences, due to trauma references, adult situations, and some strong language.

More information can also be found at the Big Thunder Productions website: www.BigThunderNYC.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You