Center For Musical Arts Celebrates 25 Years Of Music Education

This fall, the Center for Musical Arts (the Center) is celebrating 25 years of music education for all ages and abilities with special events, all open to the community.

The Center for Musical Arts is a nonprofit community music school based in Lafayette, Colo., dedicated to "Music for all, for life!" The Center opened with 13 students in 1996 and now serves more than 500 each week, with 37 music teachers providing over 12,000 individual and group lessons per year. Since 1996, the organization has served more than 17,000 students. In line with its mission, more than 30 percent of students receive some form of financial assistance.

"We started the Center for Musical Arts 25 years ago to offer access to music education to all members of our community," said Kathy Kucsan, Center for Musical Arts co-founder and education director. "We are more than a music school; we are an anchor and gathering place. We invite everyone to join us in celebration of our anniversary, particularly those who are seeking accessible opportunities for music education, connection and community."

The Center is conducting a capital campaign to raise $250,000, which is nearly 90 percent funded, to provide music education experiences to an even broader audience. Planned efforts include making the Center's facility accessible to more students who are differently-abled and introducing a tiny stage on wheels to take music instruction directly to underserved populations.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, The Center will host a Jazz Cabaret from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., transforming the school (200 E. Baseline Rd., Lafayette, Colo., 80026) into an intimate jazz club. Attendees will enjoy music from Steve Christopher Combo, a cash bar, and Shirley Delta Blow as master of ceremonies. Tickets cost $25.

On Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Center invites the community to a free birthday block party at the school, featuring the debut of the new, mobile tiny stage with a series of musical acts, food trucks, a silent disco and more.

For more information about 25th anniversary events, and to register to attend, visit https://centerformusicalarts.org/.