BWW Review: FANTASIA IN CONCERT at Colorado Symphony

There have been a handful of constants in my life - among them are music and Disney. I can presume I am one of many that would say the same. As a young boy, I can remember watching Fantasia and being overcome with joy as the little winged horses danced on the screen along to some of the greatest classical pieces in history. It only felt right to attend the Colorado Symphony's latest concert in their Movie at the Symphony series, Disney's Fantasia in Concert.

Under the baton of visiting maestro Scott Terrell, the Colorado Symphony takes this opportunity to play the score of a movie and do what they do best: play with an incredible level of skill and passion. Only this time, the score is repertoire that most of them, if not all, have played at some point in their careers. With such classic repertoire pieces as Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, and Suite from The Nutcracker, this movie concert, more than others, is authentic to the nature of a traditional orchestra concert. With the added visual elements, there was a sense of engagement that was, at times, transcendent. The perfect merriment of two beautiful art forms.

Although the orchestra members may have played the repertoire in this concert before, it does not take away from the level of difficulty and preparation it takes for this one specifically. Tempo and timing seemed to be a common thread throughout the concert. Overall, there wasn't much need to be exactly in line with the movie playing above their heads. Though, certain moments were missed by being even just a moment off from the visuals - the strike of a lightning bolt that should've lined up with the timpani crash; the shimmer of an autumn leaf that came too early, ahead of the violins' flutter.

I also encourage Terrell and the orchestra overall to accentuate the theatrics where you can. One such example is during the movie scenes where there is a conductor actually in the film, it would be fun for Terrell to mimic his posture and position and create another layer of symmetry between the live music and the movie.

Amidst the repertoire are two truly standout pieces: Stravinsky's The Firebird and Respighi's Pines of Rome. Alone, these two pieces are already magnificent. Adding the visual elements of the Disney film give these pieces a sense of real flight. As I said before, there were moments that were transcendent and these were two such moments.

The Colorado Symphony is a treasure to our community. Together, they play in a collaborative way that is also inviting and captivating to the audience. Up next for the Symphony is Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique February 11-13, 2022. For tickets, go to https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/events?view=list.