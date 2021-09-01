BWW Review: BDT Stage's AVENUE Q is Just As Clever As You Remember

Puppet sex...right in front of my salad?

Oh, how I missed raunchy theatre. It's been years since I paid my old pals at Avenue Q a visit. And the jokes still feel as fresh as...well, the salad I had right before I watched puppet sex at a dinner theater.

But don't get me wrong, Avenue Q is about way more than its clever songs featuring internet porn, racism and being as loud as the hell you want while you're making love. It beat Wicked for Tony accolades after all. Since then, its creators have gone on to craft even bigger shows, like The Book of Mormon and Frozen.

Likely you've already caught the 2004 Best Musical winner somewhere since its premiere...but if you haven't, BDT Stage will make you feel like you're catching it on Broadway.

The story follows Princeton, a freshly graduated twentysomething with an English degree, who moves onto the first block he can afford. The neighborhood is filled with an assortment of puppets, people, monsters and...Gary Coleman as a landlord? There, he not only learns about the harsh realities of adulthood but what it takes to get through them.

As married couple Brian and Christmas Eve, Leo Batlle and Marijune Scott have the comedic timing you crave from each role, fitting right in as humans among puppets. Anna Marie High's got just the right side-eye attitude with powerhouse vocals for Gary Coleman. Scott Severtson also takes a hilarious dual role as Rod and a Bad Idea Bear, and Melissa Morris shines in two of the sillier featured roles, Lucy The Slut and Mrs. Thistletwat.

The cast is small yet mighty, which fits just right for a show like this. If you haven't been back to the theatre just yet, BDT Stage's Avenue Q is a perfect show to welcome you back.

Avenue Q runs through October 17. Tickets at www.bdtstage.com.