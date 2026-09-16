BOULDER BALLET to Perform at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District have partnered to present a one-night-only performance of the Boulder Ballet on October 10th at 7:30pm.

Boulder Ballet will present [In]Human - an evening of contemporary ballet that celebrates athleticism, artistry, and genuine, human connection. This program is curated specifically for Grand Lake, featuring selections from Boulder Ballet's repertoire that highlight the company's classical refinement and powerful, dynamic energy.

Three selections have been chosen to be featured in the Boulder Ballet performance. “Over Glow”, choreographed by Jorma Elo, is a refined yet playful exploration of movement and light. Set within a shifting palette of color, the work moves with exhilarating speed and physicality. Sleek ensemble passages and intimate duets reveal a world that is both kinetic and luminous.

“Sun & Steel”, choreographed by Ben Needham-Wood, reimagines and expands his earlier work into something primal and visceral. Set to the hypnotic score of Philip Glass, the piece dives into the tension between body and spirit – where flesh meets intention, and strength meets surrender. Athletic and unrelenting, it asks: where do we locate ourselves within our own physical humanity?

And “How to Build a Dream Apparatus”, choreographed by Natasha Adorlee, is a richly theatrical and character-driven world inspired by the music of Andrew Bird. Five distinct voices – The Builder, The Dreamer, The Mechanic, The Performer, and The Traveler – come together to construct something both mysterious and alive. What begins as fragments evolves into a poetic, shared creation: part invention, part sculpture, part dream.

Dynamic and imaginative, [In]Human reveals the many ways we build meaning – through motion, connection, and through the stories we carry in our bodies.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 11 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming