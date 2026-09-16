BOULDER BALLET to Perform at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
The performance will be presented through a partnership between Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District.
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre and the Grand Lake Creative District have partnered to present a one-night-only performance of the Boulder Ballet on October 10th at 7:30pm.
Boulder Ballet will present [In]Human - an evening of contemporary ballet that celebrates athleticism, artistry, and genuine, human connection. This program is curated specifically for Grand Lake, featuring selections from Boulder Ballet's repertoire that highlight the company's classical refinement and powerful, dynamic energy.
Three selections have been chosen to be featured in the Boulder Ballet performance. “Over Glow”, choreographed by Jorma Elo, is a refined yet playful exploration of movement and light. Set within a shifting palette of color, the work moves with exhilarating speed and physicality. Sleek ensemble passages and intimate duets reveal a world that is both kinetic and luminous.
“Sun & Steel”, choreographed by Ben Needham-Wood, reimagines and expands his earlier work into something primal and visceral. Set to the hypnotic score of Philip Glass, the piece dives into the tension between body and spirit – where flesh meets intention, and strength meets surrender. Athletic and unrelenting, it asks: where do we locate ourselves within our own physical humanity?
And “How to Build a Dream Apparatus”, choreographed by Natasha Adorlee, is a richly theatrical and character-driven world inspired by the music of Andrew Bird. Five distinct voices – The Builder, The Dreamer, The Mechanic, The Performer, and The Traveler – come together to construct something both mysterious and alive. What begins as fragments evolves into a poetic, shared creation: part invention, part sculpture, part dream.
Dynamic and imaginative, [In]Human reveals the many ways we build meaning – through motion, connection, and through the stories we carry in our bodies.
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