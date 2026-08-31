NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: THE BEEHIVE MUSICAL to Open at Rocky Mountain Rep
The Grand Lake, Colorado theatre company will stage the 1970s-themed musical revue this fall.
On Friday, September 4th, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will open Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical! Running Thursdays through Sundays until October 3rd, Never Can Say Goodbye is a brand new 70s jukebox musical created by the same writers who created Beehive: The 60s Musical. Like its 1960s predecessor, Never Can Say Goodbye celebrates powerful female voices featuring timeless hits such as “I Will Survive”, “I Am Woman”, and “Barracuda.”
The cast features Brandi Campbell, Kristen Das, Shannon Foley, Rebecca Rand, Brooklynn Stanley, and Tyler Symone, with Olivia Busche and Rachel Miller as understudies.
The veteran production team is overseen by director Jeff Duke and includes music director Michael Querio, choreographer Jennifer Lupp, lighting designer Ethan Newman, scenic designer Cody Tellis Rutledge, sound designer Althea Pearson, stage manager Amy Radebaugh, assistant stage manager Ethan West, and costume designers Jeff Duke and Jennifer Lupp.
Making up the Beehive Band are Andrew Barnett as pianist and conductor, Lukas Helwig playing woodwinds, Todd Hale playing bass, Steve Wright playing drums, and AbdulKarim Islam playing guitar.
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