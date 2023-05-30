BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen Photo 3 Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS
Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27 Photo 4 Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27

Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.   Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show! 

Featuring  Rocky Mountain Rep alumna Suzanna Champion as Carole King, Joe Hebel as Gerry Goffin, Mitchell Lewis as Barry Mann, and Madeline Canfield as Cynthia Weil.  Directed by veteran staff member Jeff Duke, this show is sure to be “Some Kind of Wonderful”!

Beautiful is the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to inductee at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.  Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.  Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.

Tickets are on sale now!  Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit the Rocky Mountain Rep website.  The website has additional information about all of the 2023 productions: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, Something Rotten!, and Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.  It’s going to be a great summer for theatre — book your seats today!




RELATED STORIES - Denver

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep’s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June Photo
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.

Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June Photo
Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June

A self-confessed raconteur of weird stories, it is no wonder that Jake Johannsen is one of David Letterman’s favorite comics. With over forty-six Letterman appearances under his belt (not to mention a handful of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Politically Incorrect gigs) Jake is no stranger to late night television.

Nancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in June Photo
Nancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in June

Nancy Norton will perform on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Larimer Square and on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Landmark


More Hot Stories For You

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreMeet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in JuneMaz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June
Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in JuneJake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June
Nancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in JuneNancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in June

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" The Broadway Musical
Lakewood Cultural Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents In the Heights
Vintage Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You