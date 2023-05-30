BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show!

Featuring Rocky Mountain Rep alumna Suzanna Champion as Carole King, Joe Hebel as Gerry Goffin, Mitchell Lewis as Barry Mann, and Madeline Canfield as Cynthia Weil. Directed by veteran staff member Jeff Duke, this show is sure to be “Some Kind of Wonderful”!

Beautiful is the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to inductee at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.

Tickets are on sale now! Visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit the Rocky Mountain Rep website. The website has additional information about all of the 2023 productions: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, Something Rotten!, and Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver. It’s going to be a great summer for theatre — book your seats today!