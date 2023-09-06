Josh Wolf Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Josh Wolf is a comedian, actor and NY Times Bestselling author best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!’s Chelsea Lately and After Lately.

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Wolf will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Friday, September 8 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, September 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Wolf hosted Shark After Dark which aired during the ultra-popular Shark Week on The Discovery Channel. This led to Josh being cast as the host for Discovery’s late-night series Naked and Afraid. In 2015, Wolf hosted CMT’s first original late-night comedy series, The Josh Wolf Show.

Most recently, in his time off from touring, Josh has been doing a weekly podcast with Freddie Prinze Jr. In addition to that, Josh has experienced exponential growth on his YouTube page due largely in part to his 2019 stand-up special, Father of The Year, bringing his subscriber count to 1 million and counting. Josh currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and kids.