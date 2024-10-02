Review: KINKY BOOTS at DE Theatre Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aisle Say has watched professional wresting for decades. Theatre people love both larger than life characters and drama. Think Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, his gfriend Elizabeth, the Hulkster, Ric Flair and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, et al.

Netflix presently offers a series “MR. McMahon”, now disgraced CEO of WWE. Vince McMahon was a genius marketer. He tapped into many heretofore unactualized entertainment areas to create a billion dollar industry. MTV was one. Who was the star of MTV in the mid 80’s? That “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” extrovert with hair every color of the rainbow. Cindi Lauper was perfect. She appeared in the ring alongside these behemoths and slapped them around with her pocket book. She took crap from no one. One could not take your eyes off of Cindi and her bizarre antics.

Many female thespians aspire to be Lauper-like. Aisle Say aspires to have Hulk Hogan’s charisma…sans steroids.

This brings us to KINKY BOOTS in 2013. Lauper became the first women to win the Tony for Best Score.

The show is beloved. Delaware Theatre Company partnered with New Light Theatre to stage this phenomenal production. It’s a BLAST - and only here until October 13. Aisle Say will forgive you If you quit reading this column to call 302.594.1100 tout de suite. Opening night was packed with a clamorous crowd.

Lauper’s simply gorgeous melodies and lyrics and writer HarveyFierstein’s captivating way of telling a story which at one point wrenches your heart and in the next moment has you bent over in convulsive laughter.

Director Lena Mucchetti and husband and Music Director Tom did outstanding jobs. The 8 piece band included the usual pieces but MD Mucchetti added a violin and cello.

The two leads Charlie (Adam Hoyak) and Lola (drag performer Cookie DiOrio. Think about that scrumptious name) have fantastic voices. Hoyak shines in “Soul of A Man.” DiOrio is gifted with both a commanding stage presence and one of the most resonating baritones Aisle Say has heard. He reaches into the depths of his larynx and produces a sound that reverberates through the theatre. When Lola leads in the bombastic production numbers, it’s like a televangelist revival. His “Hold Me In Your Heart” is akin to DREAMGIRLS “And I Tell You I’m Not Going”.

Charlie and Lola’s backgrounds could not be more contrasting. Yet, in their poignant duet “Not My Father’s Son”, they figure out their commanality, especially about standing up to their dads.

This struck a chord. Many of us have father bonding issues that are too often left unsung.

Nicola (Avery Galllagher) is Miss Hoity-Toity personified.

Lauren (Rachel Maselek) performed her hysterical, thought provoking and endearing solo “The History Of Wrong Guys” with fervor and self-deprecation. It was a delight. The women in the audience loved it, (although I don’t know what that says about their own choices in men)?

The Angels: Zachery DeBevec, Ev Dowling, Benjamin Helbert, Ethan B. Walker and Devon Sinclair were glossy, glam and glittering. Choreographer Taylor J Mitchell had nine production numbers to create. Everyone of them was exciting and engaging. Huzzahs to Taylor. And we cannot forget the dazzling costumes by Rebecca Kanach. One can only imagine what that costume shop looked like with all the intended gaudiness.

There was unabashed joy exuding from the ensemble with each number. The almost deafening tsunami-like thunder of applause that cascaded through the audience at final curtain is rarely witnessed in any venue.

The final message from Lola to Charlie: “Accept someone for whom they are”. At its essence, KINKY BOOTS speaks to tolerance and self-acceptance.

Note to DTC: Please insert the song list in the program. It’s helpful to both the audience and wannabe critics.

Delaware Theatre Company

KINKY BOOTS Thru October 13

Next Up: EVERY BRILLIANT THING – October 23 to November 10

Comments