Review: MARY POPPINS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Wilmington Drama League

Even with a sentimental attachment (more on that later), Aisle Say had not visited Wilmington Drama League for years.

Last year I reviewed FREAKY FRIDAY, starring the luminous Becky Kotsifas and antenna then sprung from my ears. Next came KINKY BOOTS (starring Catherine Callahan, who is the titular star presently), then CARRIE and last week, MARY POPPINS.

Delaware Theatre Company, for example, staged KINKY this year. DTC has major dollars and big budgets for all the essential elements. They are Equity. WDL’s KINKY was absolutely as captivating and enjoyable as DTC and I would hazard a guess their production budget pales in comparison. Plus, it's all volunteer.

WDL, this ageless institution, led by Earth Mother Shepherdess Kathy Buterbaugh, presents wonderfully entertaining shows and is a shining asset to our community. The production team in MP must total 3-4 dozen.

Director Ray Crozier helmed a fast paced show that always moved. While children are excited about their onstage experiences, it still takes a patient and steady hand to maximize their cuteness. Aisle Say guarantees all the kids are cute.

Mary (Catherine Callahan) has a gorgeous voice and commanding presence. She’s a triple threat with dancing eyes, prancing feet and oodles of charm. She’s practictcally perfect in this practically perfect production.

The audience was gobsmacked (an English term, dear readers) as Mary and Bert flew 15 feet above the stage. (An IL firm, Vertigo-GetVertigo.com was consulted on the spectacular flying effects). Staging ‘flights’ are expensive. But it so very much added to the fantasy and magic. Shout out to “Flight Crew” chief Todd Hartsock who also played Robertson Ay!

Bert (Patrick Murray) was astounding. With all due respect, he doesn’t look like a dancer, but…wow…can he trip the light fantastic. He must have gotten an A in gym class because his dexterity on the trapeze was just shy of Cirque Du Soleil.

Murray and Callahan worked seamlessly together with an engaged, excited and energetic cast. “Supercalifra…..etc etc 😊 was a joyous number sung in gatling gun rat-a-tat-tat recitative.

Choreographer Hayley Hughes had her challenge before her: wrangling a dozen children in the ensemble to dance like pros. All the production numbers were uplifting, ebullient and smile inducing. “ A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Jolly Holiday” stood out. Training everyone in tap while holding brooms for the show stopping production number “Step In Time”? No, not too much to ask. Mesmerizing.

Miss Andrew (Jesse Vavala) was manically hysterical. Her bio states that she played Ursula, an apt apprenticeship for Miss Andrew; an amalgam of Bellatrix Lestrange, Maleficent and Cruella de Vil. Her makeup was over the top, befitting her over the top characterization. If one must be typecast, it’s more fun being a villian or a tad off center, a la April Ludgate.

Set Design by Aaron Cook was Victorian period perfect. The same with costume Design by Katie Donavan, Laurene Eckbold and Eileen Wellman, especially the Mary Little Lamb outfits.

Jane Banks (Hannah Dugan) was recently in Candlelight’s HOLIDAY INN. Her singing and dancing there has even more improved with MP. Hannah, along with other cast members, gave shout outs to Sonny Leo. His mom and he are still at it, loving, training and inspiring kids to be superstars.

This is a beautiful, exhilarating production, ideal for season. A well deserved Standing O greeted the cast.

Photos by Rich Lee KRL Photography

MARY POPPINS – Through December 29

Next Up – THE FULL MONTY – January 24

Reader Reviews