Review: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at Wilmington Drama League

Aisle Say was never a Stephen King fan. ‘Horror and Supernatural’. ‘Fear and Psychological Terror’. ‘Coming of Age’.

I’ve experienced a ‘come to Jesus” moment. 180 degrees.

I had written an historical novel, ALEXEI and The Mad Monk RASPUTIN and given the opportunity for a book signing at Huxley and Hiro, Wilmington’s newest independent bookstore.

I asked co-owner Claire for a book that would aid me in my quest to be a better writer. She suggested King’s ON WRITING.

I mention this because King writes that CARRIE was the first book he made any real money on (a measly $2000). But. But, it gave him the confidence to chase his dream. Coincidentally, Wilmington Drama League was staging CARRIE: THE MUSICAL. Aisle Say had to attend.

King came from a dirt-poor family. His father was long gone. His mother was an alcoholic and couldn’t keep a job. The family of four lived in a doublewide in Bangor ME.

At age 19 he got a summer job as a hs janitor. One day he was tasked with scrubbing the girl’s locker room. There were 2 metal boxes on the wall, unmarked and the wrong size for paper towels. He asked his boss about them. “Tampons, girls’ stuff, for certain days of the month”.

A few years later he imagined the opening scene of a story: girls showering in a locker room that offered no privacy. One girl starts to have her period. Only she doesn’t know what it is. The other girls – grossed out, horrified, and amused – start pelting her with sanitary napkins. The girl screams. She thinks she is dying and the other girls are laughing at her. She thinks she is bleeding to death.

Before that ‘revelation’, King had read a story in LIFE Magazine reporting that some poltergeist activity might actually be telekinetic phenomena, especially with girls in early adolescence.

Well, you see where I am going with this, eventuating in King’s all-time best seller, a movie and a musical. My point is this: you never know where ideas you had one day will coalesce with others months/years later.

So, with this intro I have accomplished two shameless self-promotions: Huxley and Hiro (5th & Market) and my first novel (available at H&H and on Amazon). Now to the show.

The musical focuses on Carrie White, an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers, whose lonely life is dominated by her oppressive mother whose a religious fanatic mother.

This WDL production, skillfully directed by Lauren Vitalo and Musical Director Anthony Vitalo, is a visceral journey through the dark corridors of high school bullying, personal trauma and tragic heroism.

We meet Sue Snell (Natalie Ruth), Carrie’s friend, sitting alone; overwrought with angst, tearful and close to breaking down. Ruth’s interpretation was both passionate and poignant, ‘setting the stage’ for the trauma to follow.

Carrie (the astounding 17 year old Julia Miller) sings “Carrie” with power and intensity. The ballad captures the essence of her character’s isolation and burgeoning power. Miller’s eyes were glistening while she held one note for a century and then went even higher in the scale. Note: If an aspiring actor can make your eyes glisten and cry at the opportune moments, you are well on your way.

“Why Not Me” is the Stephen King version of “Rose’s Turn” from GYPSY. Miller belts it like a mini version of Ethel Merman.

Chris (Hayley Hughes) is Carrie’s absolutist antagonist, the ringleader with no remorse. Her character is the perfect foil to Carrie’s heroism. The tension between them is palpable, especially in the explosive 2nd Act’s “The Destruction,” where Chris’s commanding presence and Carrie’s heartfelt sincerity collide, setting the stage for the inevitable climax.

Hayley has a strong voice and a is a very good dancer, showing her chops in the production numbers “The World According to Chris” and “Do Me A Favor”. Portraying bad girls is much more fun than playing ingenues. Maybe an audition for MEAN GIRLS is in Hughes’ future?

Choreographer Dominic Santos is a WDL veteran and did well with his charges.

Tommy (Ricky Sciavicco) is Carrie’s Sir Galahad. His relationship displays understanding and warmth…and perhaps a glimmer of hope.

Carrie’s Mom, Margaret (Megan Everhart) is a fanatic that only televangelists and contemporary far right political aspirants could love. A religious zealot, she spouts out biblical passages like a carnival barker. She is overprotective and abusive. She locks her daughter in a closet. There, Carrie puzzles over this new sensation she's been feeling and grows more agitated. Carrie’s telekinetic powers become unleashed.

Everhart has a strong, operatic voice. Her duet with Carrie, “And Eve Was Week” was thrilling. There duet, “Evening Prayers” was gorgeous, the lyrics capturing their tumultuous relationship. (Per the program book, Everhart’s had quite a career playing a Mom).

Miss Gardner (Jamie Beth Weist) explains menstruation and helps Carrie develop her self-esteem. There duet “Unsuspecting Hearts” is heartrending, giving our protagonist the courage to accept Tommy's invitation to the prom.

Chris and her doofus bfriend Billy (Matt Lucatamo) had been banned from attending the prom. The two vow revenge. There, Carrie and Tommy are crowned King and Queen. Chris and Billy dump pig’s blood on her. Carrie is humiliated. She unleashes chaos. Her telekinetic abilities become manifest; a tragic transformation that does not end well for all The Revelers!

Shout out to Anthony DelNegro re: special effects.

Next up is score-settling with Mom.

All in all, the production is a bloody good time.

WDL has an exciting season ahead with MARY POPPINS and THE FULL MONTY, among others.

The WDL is where this columnist, at age 10, had his first adventure in front of the footlights. Someone else my dear readers may have heard began there as well. This celebrity has a few more followers on Instagram than Aisle Say. Yes. Aubrey Plaza. Her “My Old Ass” was reviewed in Time Magazine: Plaza is “luminously sardonic”. That’s hitting the nail on the head! In the NY Times she is pictured with Francis Ford Coppola re: Megalopolis.

WDL is where it all began. Kids, keep that in mind.

And, of course, long time manager Kathy Buterbaugh is a hoot. But you already know that.

Running til 9/22

Welcome to the Wilmington Drama League 302.764.1172

Aisle Say reviews on Delaware On Stage | Facebook

