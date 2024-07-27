Possum Point Players Announce Cast for Fall Musical SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Director, Jim Hartzell, Music Director, Diane Trautman, and Choreographer Bliss Soucek have announced the cast for the Players Fall production of the hilarious Broadway musical comedy “Something Rotten!”

The cast will include Autumn Birney as Portia, Pete Cuesta as Nick Bottom, Chris Ennis as Nostradamus, Kaelyn Ennis as Lady Clapham, Jakob Faulkner as William Shakespeare, Luisa Forger as the Minstrel, Julianna Markel as Bea, Don Megee as Shylock, Luke Stutzman as Nigel Bottom and Ken Workman as Brother Jeremiah.

Members of the ensemble are Caroline Carlisle (Bard Lady), Natalie Howard (Bard Lady), Carter Huffman (Francis Flute), Jill Liberaski (Bard Lady), Gabe Marine, Johanna Marine, Levi Marine, Lorenzo Skye (Peter), Marsha Shull, Justin Truitt (“Robin), Reece Pope (Tom Snout), Lili Truitt and Melodie Westphal.

“Something Rotten!” will be presented at Possum Hall on September 27-29 and October 4-6. Tickets are now on sale on the PPP website www.possumpointplayers.org or the PPP Ticket line at 302 856-4560.

“Something Rotten!” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments