Photos: LOVE, LIES AND THE LOTTERY Opens at Shawnee Playhouse

The love of money is the root of all evil.

May. 17, 2021  

LOVE, LIES AND THE LOTTERY is currently running at Shawnee Playhouse through 5/23/2021.

Check out photos below!

The love of money is the root of all evil. In Love, Lies & the Lottery, a greedy soon-to-be ex-wife named Rachel will do whatever it takes to get her hands on her soon-to-be ex-husband's lottery ticket. After all, it's worth about $500 million.

For tickets and more information, click here.

