Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor Play/Musical (non-professional Youth production)

Benjamin Jones - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Digger Howard - DISASTER! - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Josiah Miller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Middletown Lyric Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Jake Lockwood - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Lucy Bobbin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Abbie Miller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Middletown Lyric Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Sara Mackie - AN ACT OF GOD - The Human Race Theatre Company

Best Actress Play/Musical (non-professional Youth production)

Abbey Stamper - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Dare 2 Defy

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Play (non-professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Wright State University

Best Play (professional)

ON GOLDEN POND - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS - Victoria Theatre Association

Theater of the Year

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

