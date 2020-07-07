The Human Race Theatre Company Announces Changes to 34th Season Schedule

A letter from Kappy Kilburn and Kevin Moore;

"The Human Race Theatre Company would like to thank our artists, audiences and community for their support and commitment to our work during this troublesome time. We could not continue to do what we do without that support.

Since March, when the pandemic forced us to close our season, we have worked with state and local officials, union representatives and other producers around the country to strategize reopening our theatre. We have listened to our audiences' concerns about group gatherings and desires for a safe and celebratory return to LIVE theatre on our stage. After much thoughtful contemplation, we have decided to move forward with a new time frame for our full "Dayton Premieres" season.

In order to provide the safest experience for our audience and our artists, we are moving the entire season into the 2021 calendar year and will reopen The Loft in February, 2021. Below is the new schedule. Additional information on each production can be found at www.humanracetheatre.org.

For those who have already renewed their subscription - Thank You! Season packages will be mailed in the fall. Tickets will be adjusted based on preferred date and time in the run. HRTC is also refining our "Reopening Safety Protocol" so that everyone can return to the theatre with confidence. This plan will be announced to our audience before our season begins so that you will know what to prepare for and expect.

In the meantime, we are working on more virtual events for this fall that will both amuse and provide thoughtful escape. Stay tuned to www.humanracetheatre.org for updates.

For now, we encourage everyone to stay safe - wear masks in public - keep safe distances - and wash your hands regularly. These actions will allow us to gather together that much sooner. Of course, as the world changes we will remain flexible and will adapt. We look forward to bringing you these amazing stories and many more in the future. See you soon!"

