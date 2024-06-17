The Avante Garage Theatre Company Presents THE BOP SHE BOPS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bop She Bops! a musical comedy celebration of 60's Girl Groups is set to play The Ohio Theatre this Summer, in a production conceived and directed by Michael Bouson and Joe Correll with choreography by Danielle Siefker.

"The Bop She Bops!" had its World Premiere (Directed by Kate Gladfelter) in Nashville in 1990 and played to sold out crowds every night. The award-winning Avante Garage Theatre Company has updated and re-worked this show with an all local cast featuring TWO Mother/Daughter Dynamic Duos: Kristin & Virgo Lee and Tryna & Stacee Brown as well as Danielle Denison who, in 2019, starred in another 60's Musical - the beloved Octopus Productions' Presentation of "Sweet Charity."

Performances are scheduled for June 27, 28, 29. Doors will open for Dinner at 6:00 PM, Show will begin at 7:30 for three erformances only!

Tickets include a delicious "Home Style Meal featuring Tossed Salad, Bread & Spread, Mom's Meatloaf, Shredded Chicken in Gravy, Vegetarian Frittata, Buttered Egg Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Savory Sweet Corn, and Green Beans.

All of our oversized Signature Desserts are back and available for this show! Tickets are $60 and are available at www.ohiotheatrelima.com.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.