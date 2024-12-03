Previews: Winter Shows Coming Up in Dayton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the most wonderful time for the Dayton Theatre scene! Not only are there lots of holiday plays and musicals to see, but plenty of entertainment in January and February to keep Dayton audiences warm and bright! Check out the list of shows below with links to each theatre's website/ticket information!

COMMUNITY/REGIONAL

DECEMBER 2024

HOLIDAY INN (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) Now - 12/29

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (Dayton Theatre Guild) Now - 12/15

A CHRISTMAS STORY (Actors Theatre Fairborn) 12/6 - 12/15

TROUBLE BUBBLES AT THE HOT SPRINGS (X*ACT) 12/6 - 12/15

OUR STORIES ON STAGE (Playback Theatre) 12/7

A FROSTY NIGHT (Human Race Theatre Company) 12/11 - 12/22

JANUARY 2025

FAILURE: A LOVE STORY (Springboro Community Theatre) 1/3 - 1/12

GHOST: THE MUSICAL (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) 1/10 - 2/9

DIE MOMMIE DIE! (Beavercreek Community Theatre) 1/17 - 1/26

HER VOICE (Yellow Springs Theatre Company) 1/17 - 1/19

AVENUE Q (Dayton Playhouse) 1/25 - 2/9

THE MINUTES (Dayton Theatre Guild) 1/31 - 2/16

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (Showtime Performing Arts) 1/30 - 1/31

FEBRUARY 2025

A DISTINCT SOCIETY (Human Race Theatre Company) 2/5 - 2/16

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY (Brookville Community Theatre) 2/6 - 2/16

JERSEY BOYS (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) 2/13 - 3/23

NOW AND THEN (Troy Civic Theatre) 2/21 - 3/2

ASSASSINS (Springboro Community Theatre) 2/28 - 3/9

DEATH TRAP (Lebanon Theatre Company) 2/28 - 3/9

EDUCATIONAL/YOUTH

DECEMBER 2024

42nd STREET (Rise Up Performing Arts) 12/5 - 12/8

THE NUTCRACKER (Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg) 12/13 - 12/14

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg) 12/13 - 12/14

T’WAS: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL (Sinclair Theatre Productions) 12/19 - 12/22

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER (Alter Castle Players) 12/5 - 12/8

JANUARY 2025

CATS (Muse Machine) 1/16 - 1/19

FEBRUARY 2025

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS (Jewish Community Center)

MAMMA MIA (Fairborn High School) 2/6 - 2/8

RADIUM GIRLS (Cedarville University Theatre) 2/13 - 2/23

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Wright State University Theatre) 2/14 - 2/23

WHEN SHE HAD WINGS (University of Dayton Theatre) 2/20 - 2/23

EVERYBODY (Wright State University Theatre) 2/21 - 3/2

