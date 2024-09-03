Previews: Fall Plays & Musicals to See in Dayton, Ohio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happy September! I know it's been a minute since I last posted a theatre review, and I know I was supposed to review the final version of INTO THE WOODS by Middletown Lyric Theatre this month for my Woods Trilogy. Good news is their production sold out for both weekends, bad news is I didn't get my ticket in time to watch and review their show.

So while I couldn't finish my trilogy idea, I thought it would be a good idea to post a full list of theatre productions going on in Dayton for the autumn season. These are shows running from September through November, and hopefully I can make this a seasonal post for Winter, Spring, ect. I will be listing productions in the community/regional category and productions in the educational/youth category.

For information on how to purchase tickets, each theatre group's website or social media page has been linked to their name for convenience. Note that some groups may have not announced their tickets on sale yet, but usually will go on sale closer to their performance dates. And it is worth mentioning for those who have not heard the news yet, Middletown Lyric Theatre has announced their closing at the end of this year.

The last two shows they will be producing are THE GLASS MENAGERIE and THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Considering they've been a staple of Middletown for the last 46 years, I highly encourage readers to add these last two shows to their calendars in support of this group so they can go out with a bang. With that being said, here are the Dayton Fall Productions of 2024 that you should check out!

COMMUNITY/REGIONAL

SEPTEMBER

THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE (Dayton Theatre Guild) Now - 9/8

UNNECESSARY FARCE (Lebanon Theatre Company) Now - 9/8

SHEAR MADNESS (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) Now - 9/15

BUS STOP (Brookville Community Theatre) 9/5 - 9/15

CAMPAIGNS, INC. (Dayton Theatre Guild) 9/11 - 9/20

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Dayton Playhouse) 9/13 - 9/29

STAGE KISS (Springboro Community Theatre) 9/13 - 9/22

BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE (Actors Theatre of Fairborn) 9/20 - 9/29

THE GLASS MENAGERIE (Middletown Lyric Theatre) 9/20 - 9/28

SOUTH PACIFIC (Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Opera) 9/21 - 9/22

THE MOUSETRAP (Troy Civic Theatre) 9/27 - 10/6

OCTOBER

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, APT. 2B (Human Race Theatre Company) 10/9 - 10/20

MACBETH (KIND OF!) (Dayton Drunk Theatre) 10/11

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (Magnolia Theatre Company) 10/17 - 10/20

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE (X*ACT) 10/18 - 10/27

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) 9/19 - 10/27

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Innova Theatre) 10/24 - 1027

WILLIAM SHAKESPEAR’S DRACULA (Yellow Springs Theatre Company) 10/25 - 10/27

THE SUGAR WITCH (Beavercreek Community Theatre) 10/25 - 11/3

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL (TheatreLab Dayton) 10/24 - 11/3

NOVEMBER

HOLIDAY INN (La Comedia Dinner Theatre) 11/1 - 12/29

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL (Brookville Community Theatre) 11/7 - 11/17

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE (Lebanon Theater Company) 11/8 - 11/17

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY (Middletown Lyric Theatre) 11/8 - 11/16

ALMOST MAINE (Dayton Playhouse) 11/15 - 11/24

LEGALLY BLONDE (Springboro Community Theatre) 11/15 - 11/24

THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE (Troy Civic Theatre) 11/15 - 11/24

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (Dayton Theatre Guild) 11/29 - 12/15

EDUCATIONAL/YOUTH

SEPTEMBER

SEUSSICAL (Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg) 9/14 - 9/15

ANNIE JR. (Town Hall Theatre) 9/20 - 10/26

RANKED: A NEW MUSICAL (Alter Castle Players) 9/26 - 9/29

OUR TOWN (Wright State University Theatre) 9/27 - 10/6

OCTOBER

THE SECRET GARDEN (PLAY) (Cedarville University Theatre) 10/3 - 10/13

ALICE BY HEART (Sinclair Theatre Productions) 10/11 - 10/19

HEATHERS (Dayton Live Creative Academy) 10/11 - 10/13

WE SOAR TAKING FLIGHT (University of Dayton Theatre) 10/17 - 10/20

LEGALLY BLONDE (Yellow Brick Theatre) 10/25 - 10/27

THE LIGHTNING THIEF(Dayton Live Creative Academy) 10/25 - 10/27

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL (Wright State University Theatre) 10/31 - 11/17

NOVEMBER

MACBETH (Clark State Theatre Arts Program) 11/1 - 11/10

THE MAGICAL LAMP OF ALADDIN (Kettering Children’s Theatre) 11/8 - 11/17

AT THE TABLE (University of Dayton Theatre) 11/14 - 11/17

THE APPLE TREE (Wright State University Theatre) 11/15 - 11/24

PETER PAN JR. (Vandalia Youth Theatre) 11/22 - 11/24

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More