Murphy Theatre Cancels All Remaining Performances in 2020

The Murphy Theatre has announced that it has cancelled all performances for the rest of 2020, Wilmington News Journal reports.

All remaining performances through Dec. 31 have been cancelled including the Murphy Theatre's Veterans Tribute, Dancing with the Stars, the Annual Christmas Show, FireFall, Mike Albert and the Big E Band, The Drowsy Lads, Rockstar, and the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show.

This is due to the State of Ohio's current social mandate of only 15 percent capacity in a performing venue. For the Murphy Theatre, that is only 103 patrons and the venue can not operate under those financial conditions.

The Murphy Theatre has also made the decision to lay off their staff. The theatre will go dark until January.

