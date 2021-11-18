Human Race Theatre Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY

Human Race's Who's Holiday! dishes up a hilarious good time, not for the whole family!

If playwright Matthew Lombardo's searing look at actress Tallulah Bankhead in Looped was the main course, then his spicy confection about Cindy Lou Who in Who's Holiday! - playing this December at The Human Race - is the decadent dessert we have been waiting for.

Who's Holiday! is a wildly funny and heartfelt adult-only comedy about grown-up Cindy Lou Who, as she recalls that Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken. Who's Holiday! will fill the Loft Theatre with laughter, December 2 - 19, 2021.

"We have a bit of history of finding those off-center, holiday shows that make us laugh" states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "I recall the naughty elf in Santaland Diaries, and the crazy residents from A Tuna Christmas. Who's Holiday! continues this tradition. It is definitely an irreverant, "adults-night-out."

Actress Alex Sunderhaus (Cincinnati native - Wright State graduate - and last appeared on the Loft stage as the loveable dog Sylvia) is taking on the bottle-blond role of Cindy Lou Who, as she prepares for a holiday party in her trailer just outside of Whoville, and reminisces about that fateful Christmas eve.

Who's Holiday! is directed by Human Race Resident Artist and Wright State Artistic Director Joe Deer. Our Production Stage Manager is Jacquelyn Duncan; Costume Design by Zoe Still; Scenic Design by Scott J. Kimmins; Lighting Design by John Rensel; Sound Design by Alexander Koker.

Who's Holiday! will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 2- 19, 2021. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org All audiences are required to wear masks. More details about the show can be found on our website.