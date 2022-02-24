Dayton Live Announces SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK and Family Series Update

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is coming to the Victoria Theatre! The traditional performances of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! are on March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The sensory friendly performance of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is on March 6, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased online at daytonlive.org/schoolhouse-rock-live or daytonlive.org/sensory-friendly-schoolhouse-rock-live. Additionally, our Ticket Office can be reached at 937-228-3630 or tickets@daytonlive.org.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! the pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like "Conjunction Junction," "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet" or "Three is a Magic Number." SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK explodes onto the stage with songs you loved updated for a whole new generation!

The sensory friendly production of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is great for all families, especially for children with an autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivity, and other special needs. You can expect a reduction of loud or jarring sounds, the absence of flashing or strobe lighting on stage, modification of house lights during the performance, and a judgment-free environment where all patrons are free to vocalize or move around the theatre. At no time will anyone be asked to leave the performance due to vocal reactions, movement, or behaviors related to cognitive/developmental abilities.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! will be the last show in the Dayton Children's Family Series at Dayton Live this season as THE PEKING ACROBATS and MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL productions have been canceled.

Please note: Masks are required for patrons 6 and over while in our venues, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. Please visit daytonlive.org/health for the most up to date policies.