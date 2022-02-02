DISASTER! Will Be Performed at Shawnee State University This Month

Shawnee State University Theater Department presents DISASTER!

The musical pays homage to the 70s, an era of bell-bottoms, platform shoes, boogie dancing and...disaster movies. It's 1979, and New York's best-dressed are queueing up to board The Barracuda, a new floating casino and discotheque.

Performing on board the ship is Jackie, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins Ben and Lisa, who is hoping to find marital bliss with the boat's crooked owner, Tony Del Vecchio. Into the mix comes Levora (a faded and desperate disco diva), Ted (a determined disaster expert), Shirley and Maury (an older couple celebrating retirement), Chad and Scott (caterers looking for work....and hot women), SIster Mary (a conflicted nun with a gambling addiction), and Marianne (a feminist reporter with a past).

However, there is one big problem. The construction of the new pier has drilled directly into a fault line and the ship is in real danger. Disco fever soon turns to disaster as earthquakes, man-eating piranhas, tidal waves, and explosions threaten the lives of those aboard. As time ticks by, it becomes a race against time to survive, rediscover love, and not be eaten by a killer rat.

Performances run February 23-26 2022.

Learn more at http://vrcfa.com/events/ssu-theater-dept-presents-disaster/.