Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Sarah Powell - SONGS OF SONDHEIM - La Ti Do Dallas



Runners-Up: M. Denise Lee - PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS - Circle Theatre, Fort Worth, Caleb Barnett - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Casa Manana, Jack Agnew - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Repertory Company Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tilda Grace - ROMEO AND JULIET - Out of Line Concepts



Runners-Up: Stephen Newton - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company, DeeDee Munson - RAGTIME - North Texas Performing Arts, Katrina Soricelli - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Amy Poe - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Melanie Glickler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts, Tina Barrus - CINDERELLA - Plaza - Cleburne, Faith Hilsinger - BABES IN HOLLYWOOD - Artisan Center Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Tilda Grace - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Out of Line Concepts



Runners-Up: Nick Mann - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - North Texas Performing Arts, Pamela Anglero - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory, Danielle Georgiou - STEDE BONNET... - Theatre Three, Dallas

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Shyama Nithiananda - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Cheryl Lowber - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts, Tron Sutton - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Artisan center theater, Taffy Geisel - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Plaza Cleburne

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory, SOMETHING ROTTEN! - North Texas Performing Arts, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bryan Stevenson - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Jacob Kaplan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - North Texas Performing Arts, Zac Goin - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater, Cat Luster - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Sasha Garcia - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory



Runners-Up: Vonda K. Bowling - KINKY BOOTS - Uptown Players, Danny Anchondo - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3, Jared Duncan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company



Runners-Up: LEGALLY BLONDE - North Texas Performing Arts, STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wallace Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: STEDE BONNET A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre Three, Dallas, FESTIVILLE - North Texas Performing Arts, TROUBLE IN MIND - Dallas Theater Center

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kyndall Reed - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Jacob Waters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Upright Theatre Company, Annie Nichols-Burge - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater, Parker Gray - STEDE BONNET: A F*CHING PIRATE MUSICAL - Theatre 3

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Tim Bass - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Steele Wininger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts, Chastin Powell - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Wallace Theater, Kelvin Dilks - AMON! - Artisan Center Theater

Best Play

Winner: GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: CLUE - North Texas Performing Arts, STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Upright Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - The Dallas Opera



Runners-Up: THE PEARL FISHERS - The Dallas Opera FLIGHT - The Dallas Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brian Clinnin - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Jo Alamares - URINETOWN - North Texas Performing Arts, Zack Wilson / Mahalia Pope - THE SECRET GARDEN - Artisan Center Theater, Daniel Patrick Hogan - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ryan Simón - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Jacob Kaplan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts, Thomas Bartke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Artisan Center Theater, Sharath Patel - CLUE - Dallas Theater Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Tom Walsh - THE MUSIC MAN - North Texas Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Jack Swearingen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company, Randal Ramirez - SWEENEY TODD - Wallace Theater, Alexa Stratton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Outcry Youth Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Dhruv Ravi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West



Runners-Up: Alayna Meilinger - MACBETH - North Texas Performing Arts, Rahul Joshi - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Stage West, Cheyenne Ballew - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Artisan Center Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: BIG FISH - North Texas Performing Arts Fairview



Runners-Up: JEKYLL & HYDE - North Texas Performing Arts - Plano, THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater, CLUE - Dallas Theater Center

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: North Texas Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Stage West, Fort Worth, Artisan Center Theater, Texas Music Theatre Company