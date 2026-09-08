CLUE to Open Theatre Wesleyan's New Season This Fall

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CLUE, a play adaptation of the hilarious whodunit Hasbro-Parker Brothers board game and Paramount Pictures film, will open Theatre Wesleyan's 2026-2027 season at Texas Wesleyan University's Thad Smotherman Theatre from October 7-11, 2026. Alumna Cheryl Penland returns after directing the world premiere production of Letters from the Library by Mercedes Kuhn in February 2025. Tickets for CLUE are now available.

It's a dark and stormy night, and our cast of oddball characters has been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias; the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So, whodunit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. CLUE is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985, acquiring a passionate fanbase that continues to gain newcomers today.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The cast, production team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) or Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degrees, as well as members of the faculty and staff. The cast includes Brady Beckley as 'Wadsworth', Rin De Cardenas as 'Mrs. Peacock', and Samuel Thompson as 'Colonel Mustard', all in their Theatre Wesleyan debuts, as well as Jazmin Rebollar (Yvette), Maddox Hawthorne (Miss Scarlet), Bianca Zamorano (Mrs. White), Aaron Simmons (Professor Plum), Sam Perez (Mr. Green), Sarai Castillo (Ensemble Woman), and Jackson Loya (Ensemble Man).

The initial members of the production team, helmed by Penland, include Zella Hays (stage manager), Matthew Hicks (assistant stage manager), Chad Rojas (scenic design), Ricky Olivarez (sound design), Jazmin Rebollar (costume design), Avangelise Perez (assistant costume design), Geovana Ortiz (props design), Jennye James (technical director), and Rocky Olguin (poster/graphic design).

PERFORMANCE DATES

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at 7:30pm

Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 2:00pm (Matinee)

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 2:00pm (Matinee)

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased online at txwes.edu/theatretickets. Tickets will also be available at the door, beginning one hour before each performance. Group tickets for schools, churches, organizations, etc. are also available at a discounted price by contacting the box office at theatre@txwes.edu.

CLUE is recommended for ages 13 and up and is produced by special arrangements with Concord Theatricals, from the Dramatists Play Service catalog. The show's runtime is 80-90 minutes without an intermission. Theatre Wesleyan previously produced Clue: The Musical in 2016, a different adaptation of the classic source material.

All plans and information are subject to change. Please refer to Theatre Wesleyan on Facebook (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan) or Instagram (@theatrewesleyan) for the most up-to-date details.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan box office at (817) 531-4211.

Don't Miss a Dallas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming