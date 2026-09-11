Rover Dramawerks Reveals 27th Season

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Rover Dramawerks has announced their 2027 Season, with most performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover will open the season with the comedy Welfarewell by Cat Delaney, directed by Carol M. Rice, running January 14-31; followed by the return of Rover's 2007 hit dramatic comedy about Altzheimer's, Surviving Grace by Trish Vradenburg, directed by Sara Jones, running March 4-21.

Then One Day Only 33, Rover's signature play festival in which seven short plays go from concept to curtain in just one day, will be May 1 at the Courtyard Theater, followed by the World Premiere mystery The Mysterious Disappearance of Agatha Christie by Arthur M. Jolly, directed by Leigh Wyatt Moore, running June 3-19.

The popular 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, will be July 29 - August 15, and the romantic comedy Lucky Me by Robert Caisley, directed by Jennings, will follow September 9-26. Rounding out the season is the hilarious New Comedy Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Michael McMillan, running November 4-21.

Performances are on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm the first two weekends and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the third weekend, with the exception of The Mysterious Disappearance, which will include the Sunday matinee the second weekend and a Thursday show the third weekend. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

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