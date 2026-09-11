Rover Dramawerks Reveals 27th Season
Rover will open the season with the comedy Welfarewell by Cat Delaney.
Rover Dramawerks has announced their 2027 Season, with most performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.
Rover will open the season with the comedy Welfarewell by Cat Delaney, directed by Carol M. Rice, running January 14-31; followed by the return of Rover's 2007 hit dramatic comedy about Altzheimer's, Surviving Grace by Trish Vradenburg, directed by Sara Jones, running March 4-21.
Then One Day Only 33, Rover's signature play festival in which seven short plays go from concept to curtain in just one day, will be May 1 at the Courtyard Theater, followed by the World Premiere mystery The Mysterious Disappearance of Agatha Christie by Arthur M. Jolly, directed by Leigh Wyatt Moore, running June 3-19.
The popular 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, will be July 29 - August 15, and the romantic comedy Lucky Me by Robert Caisley, directed by Jennings, will follow September 9-26. Rounding out the season is the hilarious New Comedy Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Michael McMillan, running November 4-21.
Performances are on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm the first two weekends and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the third weekend, with the exception of The Mysterious Disappearance, which will include the Sunday matinee the second weekend and a Thursday show the third weekend. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.
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Hallmarked
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And Then There Were None
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McDavid Studio (12/04-12/04)
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Dear Evan Hansen
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CLUE, A Play Based on the Board Game & Classic Film
Theatre Wesleyan (10/07-10/11)
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Hell's Kitchen
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Into The Breeches
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Pat Green
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