EVENING AT THE TALK HOUSE to Open at Undermain Theatre
Wallace Shawn's play arrives at the Dallas theater's Main Street venue.
Undermain Theatre will present the Regional Premiere of Evening at the Talk House by Wallace Shawn running September 17 through October 4, 2026.
On the ten year anniversary of the opening of his play Midnight in a Clearing with Moon and Stars, Ted, now a television writer, reunites with the play’s various participants at the same establishment they used to gather post-performance all those years ago, The Talk House. There, as they catch up, we catch a glimpse of their lives now under an American Authoritarian regime where criticism and dissonance is suppressed, the murder of those perceived as potential threats has become popular entertainment, and theatre has ceased to exist. Using acerbic humor, poignant language and subtle characterization, Wallace Shawn examines art, consumerism and complacency under authoritarianism.
Directed by: Undermain Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose*.
Cast: Jim Jorgensen (Robert), Elly Lindsay (Nellie), Samantha Potrykus (Jane), Marcus Stimac (Ted), Ben Bryant (Bill), Amber Bonasso (Annette), Tyagi Schwartz (Tom) and Anthony L. Ramirez* (Dick).
Design Team: Scenic Design: Robert Winn*, Lighting Design: steve woods*, Costume Design: Katelyn Jackson, Properties Design: Julissa Hernandez, Assistant Director and Sound Design: Paul Semrad*..
*Undermain Company members
Preview Performances: September 17 and 18, 2026
Opening Night Saturday, September 19, 2026
Performances: September 17 – October 4, 2026
A life-long, native New Yorker, Wallace Shawn has been writing and performing onstage since the late 1960’s. His film My Dinner with Andre, a collaboration with André Gregory has become a cultural touchstone seen both as a critique of intellectual privilege and posturing as well as being guilty of the same over-intellectualism it is criticizing. As an actor he has been seen in hundreds of roles on film, stage and television as well as prolific work as a voice actor. His plays include The Mandrake, Marie and Bruce and The Designated Mourner with his plays The Late Night, Aunt Dan & Lemon and The Fever all winning Obie awards. Much of his writing deals with criticism of fascism, authoritarianism and classism.
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