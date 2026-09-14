FIESTA DE LA ÓPERA to Celebrate Latin Heritage at Dallas Opera

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The Dallas Opera (TDO) is presenting a new concert at the Winspear Opera House this month to celebrate Latin heritage and music. On Sunday, September 27, at 2 PM, the Fiesta de la Ópera will feature opera, salsa, merengue, and bachata music. Supertitles above the stage will be in English and Spanish.

'It's going to be an incredible time celebrating our culture in opera and on the classical stage,' says tenor Anthony León, who is of Cuban and Colombian descent and who is creating the concert's musical program.

León and other guest singers will be accompanied by The Dallas Opera Orchestra and a Latin band led by Leonardo Reyna. TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan conducts.

'In my culture, music is essential to life. It is always played at parties or fiestas, or when you are having guests in your home. I want this concert to feel like a welcome celebration to our artistic home for the Latin community,' says David Lomelí, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, who became the first Latino in US history to occupy a top artistic position at a Level 1 opera Company.

Generously sponsored by Ann Stuart, Ph.D., the event is free, but reservations are required. Attendees may also opt to purchase a ticket to a pre-concert brunch in the Winspear Opera House's Skyline Terrace. Learn more about the concert and reserve tickets here.

Learn more about The Dallas Opera here.

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