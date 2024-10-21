Video: 84-Year-Old Ballerina Suzelle Poole Inspires Dancers Worldwide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At 84 years old, Madame Suzelle Poole is gracefully leaping over the conventional boundaries of age, inspiring countless individuals across North Texas and beyond with her enduring passion for ballet, reports CBS Dallas.

Surrounded by ballerina figurines and photographs that adorn her Dallas home, Poole reflects on a lifetime dedicated to the art of dance. "Everywhere I sit, I have something to look at," she says, acknowledging the mementos that chronicle her journey. Her love affair with ballet began in the 1940s at the age of 7 when she moved from England to Canada.

When she's not indoors, Poole enjoys the simple pleasures of life—waving to neighbors and soaking in the beauty of her surroundings. But it's when the music starts that the world around her fades away. Every day, she makes her way to her second home: the Royal Ballet Academy of Dance. For Poole, it's more than just a studio; it's a sanctuary where she performs, practices, teaches, and continues to learn.

As she laces up her pointe shoes for what she jokingly calls the "millionth time," Poole shares a piece of wisdom earned over decades of dedication. "If you take care of your shoes, they take care of you," she advises.

While the National Library of Medicine notes that most ballerinas retire around age 30 due to injuries or bodily limitations, Poole defies the odds by dancing daily. Her unwavering commitment serves as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of dancers.

"She's an incredible inspiration, still taking pointe class two times a week," one of her students remarks. "I want to be just like Mrs. Poole when I'm her age."

Poole's philosophy on life and dance is simple yet profound. "Continue to do what you love, no matter your age, as long as it brings you joy," she says. Her life exemplifies this belief, demonstrating that passion knows no boundaries and age is merely a number. "I just love doing ballet," she adds with a smile. "I have always loved doing it; it's part of me."

Madame Suzelle Poole's remarkable journey reminds us all that it's never too late to pursue what sets our hearts ablaze. Through her grace, dedication, and love for ballet, she continues to inspire and uplift those around her.

