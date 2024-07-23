Uptown Players Presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uptown Players will present the groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band, a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of friendship, identity, and the struggles faced by gay men in the late 1960s. This iconic play, written by Mart Crowley, shattered barriers when it premiered off-Broadway in 1968 and still resonates with audiences today.

Set in New York City, The Boys in the Band takes us into the apartment of Michael, a witty and sharp-tongued host who throws a birthday party for his friend Harold. As the evening unfolds, a group of diverse gay friends gathers, and the celebrations quickly become a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing hidden desires, unresolved conflicts, and the complexities of their individual journeys.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking script fearlessly examines issues of self-acceptance, internalized homophobia, and the search for genuine connections within a society that still grapples with prejudice. Through sharp dialogue, raw honesty, and moments of both heartbreak and humor, The Boys in the Band presents a vivid portrait of the challenges faced by gay men during a pivotal time in LGBTQ+ history.

Performance Details:

Date: August 16, 2024 – August 25, 2024

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theater

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

Ticket prices: $35-60

About Uptown Players:

Uptown Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, presenting plays and musicals that challenge audiences artistically and create greater positive public awareness and acceptance through the performing arts. Currently Uptown Players is on its twenty-third season and our fifteenth at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Uptown Players is one of the leading regional theaters in the Dallas/Ft.Worth area and provides a safe place for LGBTQ+ patrons and their allies to explore life choices through great theatre themes such as relationships, family, prejudice, and values. Throughout its 23 seasons, Uptown Players has received over 30 Theater Critics Forum Awards and has been named the best theatre company numerous times by the Dallas Voice Readers and by the Dallas Observer. It has been featured in D Magazine and on WFAA's Daybreak and Good Morning Texas programs.

Uptown Players has presented numerous world premieres, including Silver Foxes (2023), A Very Sordid Wedding (2021), A Very Judy Christmas (2018), Gilligan's Fire Island (2015), Redesigning Women (2013), and Crazy Just Like Me (2011). In addition, Uptown Players has produced the United States premieres of the West End hit musical Soho Cinders (2014) and the Pet Shop Boys Musical Closer to Heaven (2010). Uptown Players was the first regional theater in the United States to present the Tony Award Winner The Boy from Oz and the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next to Normal, following the closing of the Broadway productions. Each season, Uptown Players presents several regional premieres. Past premieres include productions of Head Over Heels; Fun Home; Kinky Boots; The Cake; The View Upstairs; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; The Legend of Georgia McBride; It Shoulda Been You; End of the Rainbow; The Nance; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and The Producers.

