Uptown Players Presents Del Shores' A VERY SORDID WEDDING

Uptown Players is proud to present the world premiere of A Very Sordid Wedding, based on Del Shores' 2017 hit film of the same name. A Very Sordid Wedding will be the final installment of the postponed Uptown Players 2020 season, and performances will run September 24th through October 3rd at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

A Very Sordid Wedding, written and developed by Del Shores, is the sequel to the hit play, movie, and later TV series, Sordid Lives, also written by Del Shores. The sequel, set in 2015, revisits the original characters and plotlines from the original play. A Very Sordid Wedding marks the fifth play produced by Uptown Players from the Del Shores library, and the second one to be directed by Del Shores himself.

Seventeen years after Peggy tripped over G.W. 's wooden legs and died in Sordid Lives, life has moved into the present for the residents of Winters, Texas. Based on the 2017 hit film of the same name, A Very Sordid Wedding explores the questions, bigotry and the fallout of what happens when the legalization of gay marriage by the Supreme Court comes to conservative communities and families that are not quite ready to accept it. Bigoted "religious freedom," marriage equality and cultural acceptance are all explored with Del Shores' trademark approach to using comedy and his much-beloved Sordid Lives characters to deal with these important current social issues and the very real process of accepting your family for who they are instead of who you want them to be.

A Very Sordid Wedding was released for film in 2017 and featured cast members from the original Sordid Lives film, such as Leslie Jordan and Bonnie Bedelia. The film this world premiere play is based on received the same praise and cult status as the original play Sordid Lives. The original Sordid Lives won fourteen DramaLogue Awards, including Best Production, when it premiered in 1996. Shores and Emerson Collins produced the film and will direct and assistant direct the play, respectively, with Collins returning to the Dallas stage to reprise his role from the film.

The world premiere cast includes Christopher Abraham, Brandon A. Bailey, Hunter Barnett, Bradley Campbell, Allyn Carrell, Mari Deese, Steve Golin, Kelly Groves, Isreal J. Henry, Dominic G. Jones, Shannon McGrann, Bruce Melena, Kevin Moore, Cassie Nova, Ivy Opdyke, Morgana Shaw, Sally Soldo, Paul J. Williams and Emerson Collins as Billy Joe Dobson.

A Very Sordid Wedding runs September 24th - October 3rd, with performances at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with a matinee at 2pm on Sundays. Shows will take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (at Blackburn). Tickets can be purchased at uptownplayers.org or by calling the box office at 214-219-2718, and prices range from $25 - $50.