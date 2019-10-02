Uptown Players Announces Special Gay History Month Programming

Uptown Players, a professional theater group located in the Uptown area of Dallas, has announced special programming to run during Gay History Month on the Bryant Hall stage on the Kalita Humphreys Theater campus. From October 18 through October 28, 2019, Uptown Players will present two plays with themes that focus on LGBTQ History.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns by Drew Droege

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns is a riotous new solo play that storms the stage with ferocity and wit, deemed "hilarious" and "uproarious" by The New Yorker, "fantastic" and "pure magic" by Time Out New York, and "side-splitting" and "fresh" from The Huffington Post. It had a tremendous 6 month Off-Broadway run in 2017-2018, being extended numerous times.

It's the night before Josh and Brennan's picture-perfect Palm Springs wedding, and their old friend Gerry arrives car-cranky and a few beers in, furious that the invitation demands that he "refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." Gerry stews poolside with his ex and the ex's twentysomething boyfriend in this hyper-verbal and tragicomic one-man show that asks some essential questions about contemporary gay life: Why do people settle for assimilation instead of liberation? Where's khaki in the rainbow?

The Dallas production will star Paul J. Williams as Gerry. Paul J.'s story has included six years with a comedy/improv group called LESS MISERABLE, numerous theater roles in both musicals and plays, six years of honing his comedy craft in New York City, countless appearances as a stand-up comic across the country, a cable network comedy special appearance, and performances with various professional choral ensembles. The show is produced by Uptown Players under the direction of Marianne Galloway.

Cooties by Alexandrew Recore

A fast-paced-sitcom-romcom variety show about truly ugly love, Cooties examines all the things we'd rather not talk about when it comes to sex, love, and happiness. Recore has recorded a whip-smart college roommate sex comedy, hysterical and at sudden turns touching and poignant, featuring crisp, hip and knowing dialogue, aloof and outrageous, with potential sex partners circling each other at arms length, as if La Ronde were called L'amibe.

The Dallas cast includes Allison Bret, Bwalya Chisanga, Jacie Hood, Marcus Pinon, Sinclair Freeman, and Taylor Mercado Owen. The show is produced by Flexible Grey Theatre Company and is under the direction of Olivia Grace Murphy. Due to adult themes, it is intended for audiences 16 and up. Flexible Grey Theatre Company is a safe haven for emerging artists to stand together and create art which reflects voices that are often cast aside. With a focus on LGBTQ+ issues, minorities, and women, we strive to present accessible theatre in unconventional spaces and provide entertainment geared towards the millennial generation.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns runs October 18-28, while Cooties runs October 19-27. All performances take place on the Bryant Hall stage on the Kalita Humphreys Theater campus, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (@ Blackburn), Dallas, TX 75219. General Admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.

