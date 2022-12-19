Tickets Are Now On Sale for CHURCHILL at the Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center will present Emery Entertainment's CHURCHILL starring David Payne at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas for three performances: Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $46-$52 and may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com; 972.744.4650 or in person at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office.

Winston Churchill has just been awarded honorary US citizenship by President John F. Kennedy. In recognition of this unprecedented occasion, The American-Oxford Society has asked the former Prime Minister to address them and discuss what this honor means to him.

In this often funny, sometimes touching and always engaging one-man-show...veteran British actor, David Payne brings CHURCHILL to life onstage. Audiences will be delighted to hear of his exploits during the Boer War, his constant battles with Britain's fellow politicians, his special relationship with America and America's presidents. But most telling of all, Churchill enlightens the audience with intimate and touching details of the two special women in his life-his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

With elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour, David Payne once again gives audiences an opportunity to spend an evening with one of the greatest historical figures in the world-Sir Winston Churchill.

Tickets are $46-$52 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Photo Credit: Emery Entertainment, Inc.