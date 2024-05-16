Stage West Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Learn more about the full season here!
Stage West has announced the lineup for its 46th season! The new season will feature six shows, two of which will be co-productions. Four will be presented in the Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre (“The Evie”), with two in the Jerry Russell Theatre.. It’s an exciting mix of shows, including a popular cult musical, the return of a sell-out comedy-mystery, and the 2nd of a Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Here’s the lineup:
OCT 17 - NOV 3, 2024
Tony Award Nominee for Best Play
Pulitzer Prize Finalist
Obie Award for Best New American Play
Humor and History collide in a debate of national proportions
Earnest and polite high schooler Heidi put herself through college by winning debates about the Constitution. Now an adult, she revisits her teenage self to trace the generational impact America’s founding document has had on her life. Civic duty is on full display as this witty and interactive new play builds to a live debate between Heidi and an actual teen, allowing “we the people” to decide how to move forward.
by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer
NOV 29 - DEC 22, 2024
A co-production with WaterTower Theatre
Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy
The best (and worst) farce you’ll ever see!
Welcome (BACK) to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to horrible. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the whole evening is a disastrous smash. Chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania, this classic murder mystery is sure to bring down the house (AGAIN)!
by Eboni Booth
JAN 30 - FEB 16, 2025
A co-production with Dallas Theater Center
Pulitzer Prize Winner
A heartwarming and life-affirming tale of hope
Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. By day, he works at a local bookstore - by night, he sips mai tais at his favorite bar with his best friend Bert. But when Kenneth is unexpectedly laid off, the quiet life he knows is thrown into a tailspin, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery. Courage gives way to transformation in this story about old friends, new beginnings, and the good in being there for one another.
Text by John Cameron Mitchell
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask
MAR 13 - 30, 2025
Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Revival
Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical
The glam musical sensation arrives in all her glory
From East Berlin to Junction City comes an electric tale of glitter, grit, and gnosis. On a revenge tour across the nation, punk goddess Hedwig Robinson, born Hansel Schmidt, recounts her high-octane journey in search of her other half. With a pulsing rock score, this groundbreaking smash-hit musical triumph is for anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.
by David MacGregor
JUN 12 - 29, 2025
Part Two of Three
A zany mystery with a royally tasty twist
It’s the eve of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - but her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, and French chef Auguste Escoffier have just turned up at 221B Baker Street in the thick of scandal and blackmail. Royal vice, priceless gems, and gourmet food abound in this new action-packed whodunit. Noted sleuth Sherlock Holmes reunites with his beloved Irene Adler and his partner Dr. Watson for their tastiest and most bizarre case yet.
by James Ijames
AUG 28 - SEPT 14, 2025
Regional Premiere
Pulitzer Prize Winner
Tony Award Nominee for Best Play
The savory, southern, Shakespearean remix you’ve been craving
Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy.
Season tickets are on sale now, and will include, the Premium Season Ticket (which includes several great additional perks) at $348 each, and the Standard Season Ticket at $228 each.
For more information, call Stage West at (817) 784-9378. Tickets and information will also be available online at www.stagewest.org.
