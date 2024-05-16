Stage West Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage West has announced the lineup for its 46th season! The new season will feature six shows, two of which will be co-productions. Four will be presented in the Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre (“The Evie”), with two in the Jerry Russell Theatre.. It’s an exciting mix of shows, including a popular cult musical, the return of a sell-out comedy-mystery, and the 2nd of a Sherlock Holmes trilogy. Here’s the lineup:

What the Constitution Means to Me Regional Premiere

by Heidi Schreck

OCT 17 - NOV 3, 2024

Tony Award Nominee for Best Play

Pulitzer Prize Finalist

Obie Award for Best New American Play

Humor and History collide in a debate of national proportions

Earnest and polite high schooler Heidi put herself through college by winning debates about the Constitution. Now an adult, she revisits her teenage self to trace the generational impact America’s founding document has had on her life. Civic duty is on full display as this witty and interactive new play builds to a live debate between Heidi and an actual teen, allowing “we the people” to decide how to move forward.

The Play That Goes Wrong

by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer

NOV 29 - DEC 22, 2024

A co-production with WaterTower Theatre

Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy

The best (and worst) farce you’ll ever see!

Welcome (BACK) to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to horrible. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the whole evening is a disastrous smash. Chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania, this classic murder mystery is sure to bring down the house (AGAIN)!

Primary Trust Regional Premiere

by Eboni Booth

JAN 30 - FEB 16, 2025

A co-production with Dallas Theater Center

Pulitzer Prize Winner

A heartwarming and life-affirming tale of hope

Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. By day, he works at a local bookstore - by night, he sips mai tais at his favorite bar with his best friend Bert. But when Kenneth is unexpectedly laid off, the quiet life he knows is thrown into a tailspin, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery. Courage gives way to transformation in this story about old friends, new beginnings, and the good in being there for one another.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Text by John Cameron Mitchell

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

MAR 13 - 30, 2025

Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Revival

Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical

The glam musical sensation arrives in all her glory

From East Berlin to Junction City comes an electric tale of glitter, grit, and gnosis. On a revenge tour across the nation, punk goddess Hedwig Robinson, born Hansel Schmidt, recounts her high-octane journey in search of her other half. With a pulsing rock score, this groundbreaking smash-hit musical triumph is for anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Fallen Souffle Regional Premiere

by David MacGregor

JUN 12 - 29, 2025

Part Two of Three

A zany mystery with a royally tasty twist

It’s the eve of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee - but her son, the playboy Prince of Wales, and French chef Auguste Escoffier have just turned up at 221B Baker Street in the thick of scandal and blackmail. Royal vice, priceless gems, and gourmet food abound in this new action-packed whodunit. Noted sleuth Sherlock Holmes reunites with his beloved Irene Adler and his partner Dr. Watson for their tastiest and most bizarre case yet.

Fat Ham

by James Ijames

AUG 28 - SEPT 14, 2025

Regional Premiere

Pulitzer Prize Winner

Tony Award Nominee for Best Play

The savory, southern, Shakespearean remix you’ve been craving

Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy.

Season tickets are on sale now, and will include, the Premium Season Ticket (which includes several great additional perks) at $348 each, and the Standard Season Ticket at $228 each.

For more information, call Stage West at (817) 784-9378. Tickets and information will also be available online at www.stagewest.org.

