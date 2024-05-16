Stolen Shakespeare Guild Announces THE GREAT GATSBY, MY FAIR LADY and More for 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Season of Stolen Shakespeare Guild has announced titles for its 2024-2025 season. Performances are at the Sander's theatre in the Fort Worth Community Arts Center (Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107).

F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby

By Simon Levy

September 27 – October 13, 2024

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, ardently pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed, and danger. The breathtaking glamour of the Jazz Age comes to life on stage in F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, as adapted by Simon Levy and approved by the Fitzgerald Estate (PG).

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

December 6 – December 22, 2024

Georgiana Darcy, an accomplished pianist wary of romance, and Kitty Bennet, a bright-eyed optimist and perfect best friend, are ready for their own adventures in life and love after years of being overshadowed by their older siblings. Their journey begins with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent. Despite meddlesome families and outdated expectations, these determined friends forge their own path in a holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and forgiveness. (PG)

Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare

Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2025

February 14 – March 9, 2025

Follow the hilarious journey of mistaken identities, misplaced affections, and uproarious antics as Viola disguises herself as a man to navigate the whims of love in Illyria. Don't miss your chance to witness this timeless tale filled with romance and humor. (PG)

Richard III

By William Shakespeare

Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2025

February 21 – March 8, 2025

Indulge in the gripping tale of power, betrayal, and ambition with Shakespeare's "Richard III"! Follow the ruthless journey of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as he schemes, manipulates, and murders his way to the throne of England. (PG)

My Fair Lady

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

April 25 – May 11, 2025

Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, with book, music, and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, My Fair Lady is a gloriously triumphant musical! The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of musical theatre's greatest scores. Songs include "Wouldn't It Be Loverly?," "With a Little Bit of Luck," "The Rain in Spain," "I Could Have Danced All Night," "On the Street Where You Live," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face." (PG)

Hairspray

Book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

July 18 – August 3, 2025

It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do! (PG)

Season Passes:

Choose from two exciting options: the Opening Night Pass and the Season Pass!

Opening Night Pass

(Limited to 50 seats) - $78.00 each

Includes admission to all six opening nights for the 2024–2025 season.

Please note: No season ticket upgrades or reservation changes. Ticketing fees will apply when paying online and with a credit card. All shows are subject to change.

Season Pass

(Limited to 200 seats) - $114.00 each

Includes admission to all six shows for the 2024–2025 season. You may change your reservations up to 48 hours in advance at no charge. Valid for any performance except opening nights.

Please note: Ticketing fees will apply when paying online and with a credit card. All shows are subject to change.



Individual Tickets go on sale June 15, 2024.



For student group inquiries, please email the executive director at jason.morgan@stolenshakespeareguild.org. No student group reservations will be made until June 15, 2024. Please note that reservations for student groups are limited.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.