Charles W. Eisemann Center For Performing Arts Announces EISEMANN CENTER PRESENTS Lineup For 2024-2025 Season

The Eisemann Center and the City of Richardson has announced the 2024-2025 Season of Eisemann Center Presents.

The season includes our full season of live entertainment: Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations with a total of four concerts; and a diverse roster of artists including the return of The Brit Pack. Single tickets for all shows are on sale Friday, May 17 on opening day of the Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival.

FULL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES: JEFFREY SIEGEL'S KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS

Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations are piano concerts with broad, popular appeal and lively commentary, making the music more accessible and meaningful for all. Each piece is performed in its entirety and there is a question and answer session following each concert. Piano and music teachers may request one complimentary ticket for each ticket purchased (single or subscription) to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert. The series is sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon.

JEFFREY SIEGEL'S KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS CONCERTS for 2024-2025 are:

DANCES FOR THE EARS! / Mon, Oct. 7, 2024 at 7:30 pm

A FEW OF YOUR FAVORITE THINGS / Mon, Dec. 16, 2024 at 7:30 pm

FRANZ SCHUBERT – THE SOULFUL & THE SUBLIME / Mon, Feb. 24, 2025 at 7:30 pm

HUMOR IN MUSIC / Mon. Apr. 21, 2025 at 7:30 pm

CREATE YOUR OWN SUBSCRIPTION: EISEMANN CENTER PRESENTS 2024-2025 SEASON



THE BRIT PACK / Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Prepare to be transported across the pond with THE BRIT PACK, a band born in Britain but crafted in the heart of America. Renowned for their authenticity, they've earned acclaim as the ultimate British Invasion band in the U.S., delivering a comprehensive journey through the iconic music of the UK. Back by popular demand, THE BRIT PACK returns to the Eisemann Center stage, promising an electrifying performance that celebrates the timeless sounds of British rock and pop. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of the British Invasion live!

AIDA CUEVAS / Thu, Oct. 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Experience the magic of mariachi as the 'Queen of Ranchera Music,' AIDA CUEVAS, pays tribute to the legendary Juan Gabriel in a spectacular new album and live performance. With 'Aida Cuevas Canta a Juan Gabriel 40 años después,' Cuevas takes center stage to showcase her stunning vocals on Gabriel's timeless hits like 'Te Lo Pido Por Favor' and 'La Diferencia.' As Mexico's bestselling artist of all time, Juan Gabriel's legacy lives on through Cuevas' heartfelt renditions, honoring his iconic contributions to music.

TERRI CLARK / Thu, Oct. 17, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Get ready for a country music journey with TERRI CLARK, hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. From humble beginnings playing for tips at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, to becoming a global sensation, Terri's career is nothing short of legendary. With over 5 million albums sold and hit singles like 'Better Things to Do' and 'Girls Lie Too,' Terri has left an indelible mark on the country music scene. Her accolades include induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry.

A CONVERSATION WITH MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY / Sat, Oct. 19, 2024 at 8:00 pm

He's a star of TV, stage and film. She's an award-winning actress and writer. Together on social media, MANDY PATINKIN & KATHRYN GRODY shared hilarious nuggets of their “uninterrupted togetherness,” thoughts on 40+ years of marriage, and hundreds of other topics, entertaining millions during the COVID shutdown. Now they are hitting the road with their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin as moderator.

SUGAR SKULL! A DIA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE / Sun, Oct. 20, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Step into a vibrant world of music and magic with SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure, a captivating bilingual/bicultural journey for young audiences and families. Follow twelve-year-old Vita Flores as she embarks on a whirlwind adventure to uncover the true meaning of Día de Muertos. With the help of a lively candy skeleton named Sugar Skull, Vita dances with ancestors, sings with sorceresses, and outwits mischievous Chaneques to complete her family ofrenda.

AN EVENING CONVERSATION WITH INA GARTEN / Tue, Oct. 22, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Prepare to be whisked away on a culinary journey with the legendary INA GARTEN, also known as the Barefoot Contessa. In the fall of 2024, Garten will unveil her highly anticipated memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. For the first time ever, she will invite readers to join her at the table, sharing the intimate, inspiring tale of her extraordinary life. Now, in an exclusive live onstage conversation, Garten brings her captivating story to life. From a challenging childhood to her fateful encounter with soulmate Jeffrey, Garten's narrative unfolds with warmth and wit.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT / Fri, Nov. 8 at 8:00 pm & sat, Nov. 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, a cross-national tour where Encanto lovers of all ages sing along with their favorite GRAMMY Award-winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. From the infectious rhythms of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' to the heartfelt melodies of 'Surface Pressure,' every moment will come alive. Dress up as your favorite character and immerse yourself in the magical celebration of the Madrigal family. The November 9 performance is in Spanish.

AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ / Thu, Nov. 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Enter the world of FRAN LEBOWITZ, where wit meets wisdom in a whirlwind of social commentary. In a sea of pundits and talking heads, Lebowitz stands tall as one of our sharpest cultural observers. Her essays and interviews dissect current events with a razor-sharp wit, taking aim at everything from tourists to after-shave lotion. Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is hailed as the heir to Dorothy Parker, her insights cutting through the noise with unmatched clarity.

MATTHEW WHITAKER QUINTET / Sat, Nov. 16, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Experience the remarkable musical odyssey of Matthew, a prodigious talent whose journey began at the tender age of 3 with a gift from his grandfather. Now, he's captivating audiences worldwide, gracing the stages of prestigious venues and making appearances on acclaimed TV shows like Showtime at the Apollo, Ellen, and the Today Show. His belief in the transformative power of music extends beyond the stage as he advocates for music education and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

THE SWINGLES: TOGETHER FOR THE HOLIDAYS / Mon, Dec. 9 & Tue, Dec. 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm

THE SWINGLES have been challenging the boundaries of vocal music for 60 years. They have earned five Grammy Awards and are recipients of multiple prestigious international accolades. Their seamlessly blended and timeless sound quickly established them as one of the world's most beloved and admired vocal groups, and their intricate arrangements remain unparalleled. With their trademark vocal dexterity and innate musicality, the current seven singers are masters of their craft, constantly seeking new ways of reimagining music from their ever-growing repertoire.

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS / Dec. 19-22, 2024 at various times (see website)

In the early years of his young adult life C.S. LEWIS believed the story of Christ's birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis' journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning.

CAMPANA SOBRE CAMPANA: CHRISTMAS IN MEXICO / Sat, Dec. 28, 2024 at 8:00 pm

Embrace the holiday season with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande as they invite you to celebrate Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico! This enchanting show is named after the beloved Andalusian Christmas Carol and brings cherished Mexican traditions to life in a magical celebration of the season. Join us as we journey through the joyous rhythms of 'Bells Upon Bells' and the vibrant spectacle of Mexican dance, capturing the heartwarming story of Mary and Joseph's journey.

PINK MARTINI / Fri, Jan. 10, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Step into the vibrant world of PINK MARTINI, where music transcends borders and cultures, and diversity is celebrated like never before. Born out of a desire to bring more soulful and inclusive melodies to the political scene, Thomas Lauderdale founded PINK MARTINI in 1994, a 'little orchestra' with big dreams. Their eclectic mix of classical, jazz, and pop quickly became a sensation, captivating audiences worldwide. Joined by China Forbes, Pink Martini's journey took flight, with their debut song 'Sympathique' resonating across France and beyond.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL / Wed, Jan. 22, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE MEXICO DE AMALIA HERNÁNDEZ / Mon, Feb. 10, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. With its permanent home at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City's most historic venues, the company has developed choreography for 40 ballets, composed of 60 folk dancers and musicians who have performed extensively across Mexico and abroad.

AMANDA MCBROOM'S CRIMES OF THE HEART / Fri, Feb. 14, 2025 at 8:00 pm

They say love makes fools of us all sooner or later. Join Amanda for a musical Rogue's Gallery of portraits of those who loved big, loud, and often not too well. With songs by such musical masters as Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Leonard Cohen, and, of course, Amanda's own creations, including her worldwide hit song THE ROSE, this is an evening of sweet romance, powerful passion, and some big fun as well. AMANDA MCBROOM is described by Broadway World as “…one of the greatest night club performers of all time.”

MOMIX: ALICE / Sat, Feb. 22, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Moses Pendleton's newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Alice in Wonderland. As Alice's body grows and shrinks and grows again, Pendleton's dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes, and other dancers. “I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story” he says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention. I'm curious to see what will emerge, and I'm getting curiouser and curiouser the more I learn about Lewis Carroll, who like me was a devoted photographer.”

SAMMY MILLER AND THE CONGREGATION / Sat, Feb. 22, 2025 at 8:00 pm

A native of Los Angeles, Grammy-nominated drummer SAMMY MILLER has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that “feels good” as a drummer, singer, and bandleader. Upon completing his Masters degree at The Juilliard School, Sammy formed his ensemble, THE CONGREGATION. As a band they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music—joyful jazz. Sammy and the band are returning for a fourth appearance by popular demand.

RHYTHM INDIA: BOLLYWOOD & BEYOND / Sun, Mar. 2, 2025 at 4:00 pm

Get ready for a mesmerizing journey of dance and celebration with Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond! Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Bollywood as we explore the rich tapestry of Indian culture. From the echoing heartbeats of royal palaces to the swaying voices of desert villages, experience the soulful rhythms of the 'ghungroo' dancing bells like never before. Created by the talented director and choreographer, Joya Kazi, and featuring the extraordinary company dancers of Joya Kazi Unlimited, seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood.

LIGHTWIRE THEATER: THE UGLY DUCKLING / Sun, Mar. 9, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Lightwire Theater brings a classic tale to the modern stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience. Line with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of The Ugly Duckling plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. With dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop, this production brings this story into a new and brilliant light.

THE HIP-HOP ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE / Sat, Mar. 15, 2025 at 8:00 pm

FEATURING ENSEMBLE MIK NAWOOJ Prepare to immerse yourself in the groundbreaking fusion of classical and hip-hop with The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience. This electrifying production is not just a concert—it's a dance party and a journey through the underground scene reminiscent of New York's hip-hop birthplace. Led by composer and pianist JooWan Kim, this innovative ensemble challenges the boundaries of both genres, creating a completely new musical landscape. Picture Mozart, Bach, and Beethoven seamlessly blending classical with hip-hop energy.

ANOUSHKA SHANKAR / Tue, Mar. 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Experience the legacy of ANOUSHKA SHANKAR, a name synonymous with musical excellence. Daughter of Ravi Shankar, she inherits a legacy that has influenced icons from George Harrison to Philip Glass. From the age of 9, Shankar embarked on a journey with the sitar, blossoming into an internationally renowned virtuoso. Her collaborations with Herbie Hancock, Norah Jones, and Sting transcend genres, bridging Indian classical music with electronica, jazz, and flamenco. With seven Grammy nominations, she continues to redefine genres and inspire audiences worldwide.

TRAILBLAZING WOMEN OF COUNTRY / Sun, Mar. 23, 2025 at 2:00 pm

A TRIBUTE TO PATSY, LORETTA & DOLLY Step back in time and witness the groundbreaking legacy of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton as they revolutionized country music and paved the way for generations to come. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon concert where their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales come to life onstage. Celebrating the essence of contemporary womanhood, this performance features soloists Miko Marks, hailed as CMT's 2022 'Next Woman of Country,' and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train.

MANDY GONZALEZ SINGS LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA / Fri, Mar. 28, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Prepare for an electrifying experience that celebrates the magical collaboration between Mandy Gonzalez's stunning vocal prowess and Lin-Manuel Miranda's legendary songwriting. Join us for an exhilarating performance as Gonzalez's powerhouse Broadway voice meets Miranda's compositions, promising an unforgettable live experience filled with emotion and energy. In Everything I Know, Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, audiences will be treated to a fresh interpretation of Miranda's timeless songs, enhanced by Gonzalez's rich and dynamic sound.

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS: NEW ORLEANS SONGBOOK / Sat, Mar. 29, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS brings the soul of New Orleans and the infectious spirit of Mardi Gras to the stage. Celebrate the rich history and inspired melodies of the Crescent City, the birthplace of jazz. From the legendary Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to modern-day icons like Ellis Marsalis and James Black, New Orleans has always been a beacon of innovation and creativity in music. Led by the extraordinary pianist Luther S. Allison and featuring the mesmerizing vocal talents of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs.

HONOLULU THEATER FOR YOUTH: THE PA'AKAI WE BRING / Sun, Apr. 13, 2025 at 2:00 pm

This original production introduces young audiences to the Native Hawaiian relationship to pa‘akai (salt). Traditionally, pa‘akai is food, medicine, a sacrament and a treasured gift. The play follows multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai, mixing in ancient stories, hula, live music, original songs and plenty of audience participation into a tasty potluck of performance, joyously served up with aloha. Created by Moses Goods and the HTY Ensemble.

BEATBOX MEETS POPPING: AMIRAH SACKETT & Mr MiC / Sat, Apr. 19, 2025 at 8:00 pm

An internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes. She is widely known for her creation of the choreography and performance group known as, “We're Muslim, Don't Panic,” which reached viral video fame after being featured on POPSUGAR Celebrity, The Huffington Post, AJ+, and Upworthy. Sackett was honored to be a TEDx speaker, guest lecturer at Harvard University, and a cultural diplomat with the U.S. State Department in Bangladesh and Malaysia.

PAULA POUNDSTONE / Sat, Jun. 14, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Get ready to laugh out loud with the iconic comedian PAULA POUNDSTONE! Known for her razor-sharp observational humor and quick wit, Paula is a true legend in the world of comedy. From sold-out theaters across the country to her hilarious weekly podcast 'Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,' and her witty banter as a regular panelist on NPR's 'Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me,' Paula's comedic prowess knows no bounds. Don't miss PAULA POUNDSTONE as she takes the stage, sharing her unique perspective on life, politics, and the pursuit of happiness.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKETS

The Keyboard Conversations full series subscriptions range from $126.00 to $150.00 at a 25% discount off single ticket prices. All ticket prices include a $2.00 non-refundable facility maintenance fee. Subscriptions may now be renewed or purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com/subscriptions. Single tickets for Eisemann Center Presents new season and individual Keyboard Conversations concerts may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by telephone, and in person beginning Friday, May 17, 2024. A Create Your Own subscription model features a 15% discount off all tickets in an order when four or more shows are purchased in one transaction. For more information, call the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. The Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and two hours prior to curtain time for all events.

