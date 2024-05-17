Tickets on Sale For THE LITTLE MERMAID at Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas Theater Center has announced that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming Public Works pageant production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, produced in collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The production runs July 12 through August 4, 2024. All performances will be at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Single tickets are available now at DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at 214-522-8499. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support DTC’s nationally recognized education and community engagement programs, which are offered for free to schools and community centers.

Additionally, DTC announced that the production’s run will launch with four free performances to promote access to theater for all, made possible, in part, by the generous support of The Addy Foundation, the sponsorship of PNC Bank, and DTC’s co-producing partner, the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The free performances will be Friday, July 12 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

“The Addy Foundation is proud to support Public Works through Dallas Theater Center,” said Ben Leal, President of The Addy Foundation. “In partnership with DTC, The Addy Foundation can fulfill its commitment to increasing exposure to the arts, which leads to understanding and acceptance of varying ideas, perspectives, and cultures. By working together, we are increasing arts access for all.”

Tickets to these free performances will be distributed in person at DTC’s Public Works community partner sites throughout Dallas the week of June 17. These mobile box offices will be at the Janie C Turner Recreation Center, Beckley-Saner Recreation Center, Bachman Lake Together Family Center, Jubilee Park and Community Center, and The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic. Specific dates and times will be announced online at DallasTheaterCenter.org and on DTC’s social media channels in June.

The production closes out DTC’s 2023-24 season and is the newest installment of its Public Works pageant program, which offer members of the local community the opportunity to perform on stage with professional actors in a production celebrating the inherent artistry of each person and the glorious diversity of the people of Dallas. This year, Dallas Theater Center will welcome over 150 community members to the stage from ages 8 to 80.

“This uniquely inclusive and celebratory production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid embodies Dallas Theater Center’s belief in theater of, by and for the people, rooted in the values of equity, imagination and joy,” said Executive Director Kevin Moriarty. “Through this process, strangers become neighbors, contributing to the creation of a city that is welcoming for all.”

The production, directed by Moriarty, choreographed by Tiana Kaye Blair, and music directed by Vicky Nooe, will feature fifteen professional actors working alongside community members. DTC’s Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members Christina Austin Lopez (Ariel), Liz Mikel(Ursual), Zachary J. Willis (Sebastian),and Bob Hess (King Triton) will be joined by Kevin Solis (Prince Eric), Michael Alonzo, Owen Beans, Stormi Demerson, Amber Florez, Gena Loe, Tara Park Randy Pearlman, Lorens Portalatin, Mark Quach and Andre Pernell Williams.

Under the direction of Brandi Giles, Dallas Theater Center’s Department of Public Works partners with community-based organizations, schools, and government throughout the year to invite people of all ages to take theater classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater.

“I love my job. I get to spend my days connecting the Dallas community at large with something that I am so passionate about. Where I am often in community centers or working directly with students in a classroom setting, this pageant program is where all of my loves come together. I get to share space with all ages as we work together to tell this story in a way that is unique to Dallas. In those moments, we laugh, we love, we challenge ourselves, we grow, and we make memories that last a lifetime!” said Director of Public Works, Brandi Giles. She excitedly continues, “if performing isn’t your thing, please come out and volunteer with us! We have so many opportunities for all skill sets, introverts and extraverts alike. All of the information about volunteering is on our website, I’d love to see you around this summer!”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is DTC’s fifth participatory theater production since the program launched in 2007. The productions are performed at the Wyly Theatre, featuring community members expressing their artistry onstage, alongside DTC’s professional artists and with the support of community volunteers behind the scenes. Designed to blur the line between professional artists and community members, the annual production features 150 Dallas residents performing a large-scale musical theater production of a classic story.

In addition to performing onstage, DTC invites anyone interested in arts and crafts to participate in creating elements of the set and costumes. There will be two opportunities for community members to participate in free arts and crafts workshops at the Wyly Theater. The first workshop, which is open to people of all ages and skill levels, will focus on painting, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM. Information about this and future opportunities will be on Dallas Theater Center’s social media.

Created in partnership with New York’s Public Theater, SMU’s Ignite/Arts Dallas and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the pageant celebrates DTC’s fundamental belief that theater is the birthright of everyone in a democracy. Food and childcare are provided throughout the rehearsal process to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate. Additionally, free tickets are distributed at community partner locations throughout the city for the opening weekend of performances to welcome the broadest cross section of people possible to see the production.

"Public Works will showcase talent from every corner of our diverse city, giving performers a chance to experience theater like never before,” says Warren Tranquada, President and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “As one of our resident companies, we’re proud to continue this partnership with Dallas Theater Center to uplift local talent on our world-class stages. We look forward to welcoming the community to enjoy The Little Mermaid at the Center very soon!”

