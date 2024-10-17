Theatre Three Dallas To Host Prom- Themed Fundraiser To Support Local Arts And Education Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Three has announced its annual fundraiser, T3's Night of Mystery: Prom Night, an evening dedicated to supporting its artistic productions and community outreach programs.

Set to take place on October 28th at Theatre Three (map) at 2688 Laclede Street, #120, Dallas, TX 75201 from 8pm-midnight, this event will feature a silent auction, exclusive previews of upcoming shows and the crowing of the 2024 Prom Queen of Dallas. Proceeds will benefit Theatre Three's educational initiatives, including arts programming for local schools and opportunities for emerging artists. Join us for a night of entertainment and philanthropy and help foster the future of the performing arts in Dallas!

The prom-themed fundraiser is inspired by Theatre Three's production of Carrie: The Musical noted for it its intense performances and captivating storytelling. The show has been praised for its powerful cast, including standout performances by local university students, and for its gripping portrayal of the darker aspects of high school life. Director Christie Vela's vision brings a fresh take on the horror classic, delving into themes of bullying, power, and isolation with emotional depth. The production has gained attention from audiences for its eerie atmosphere and dynamic staging, making it a must-see.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best Prom attire, creative costumes, or anything that feels like Prom Royalty. For just $50 your ticket includes admission to the event, a specialty "Bloody Carrie" spiked punch, a keepsake prom photo, and a guaranteed good time!

Founded in 1961, Theatre Three is a cornerstone of the Dallas arts scene, dedicated to producing bold and innovative works that inspire conversation and challenge audiences. Located in the heart of Uptown, Theatre Three presents a diverse range of classic and contemporary plays and musicals. With a commitment to fostering local talent, the theater offers educational programs, workshops, and opportunities for emerging artists. Theatre Three aims to create meaningful, engaging experiences that resonate with the Dallas community and beyond.

Don't miss out - get your tickets for T3's Night of Mystery: Prom Night now at https://givebutter.com/c/iSgQXQ. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking is available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

