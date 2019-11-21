Theatre Three Announces Exclusive New Show IMAGINE BROADWAY
Theatre Three announces an addition to their 2019-20 lineup, an upbeat musical revue fundraiser titled IMAGINE BROADWAY: A Theatre Three EXCLUSIVE. Directed by Michael Serrecchia and music directed by Mark Mullino, IMAGINE BROADWAY runs for three performances only, January 30-February 1, 2020. Season ticket holders can contact the box office immediately to reserve seats. Single tickets go on sale Friday, November 29.Four of Dallas' top vocal talents take the historic Theatre Three stage, showcasing Broadway's best musicals, including some familiar favorites from the theatre's history. Join Marisa Diotalevi, Blake Hackler, Quintin Jones, and Cherish Robinson as they sing through everything from classics to contemporary smash hits... with plenty of creative twists and turns along the way! IMAGINE BROADWAY as only Theatre Three can in this limited musical engagement. Performance Dates and times:
Thursday, January 30 at 8:00 pm
Friday, January 31 at 8:00 pm
Saturday, February 1, at 8:00 pm Season ticket holders can call the Theatre Three Box Office at 214-871-3300 now to book tickets. Public sales will begin on Friday, November 29. Visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com for more information.