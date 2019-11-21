Theatre Three Announces Exclusive New Show IMAGINE BROADWAY

Theatre Three announces an addition to their 2019-20 lineup, an upbeat musical revue fundraiser titled IMAGINE BROADWAY: A Theatre Three EXCLUSIVE. Directed by Michael Serrecchia and music directed by Mark Mullino, IMAGINE BROADWAY runs for three performances only, January 30-February 1, 2020. Season ticket holders can contact the box office immediately to reserve seats. Single tickets go on sale Friday, November 29.

Performance Dates and times:Thursday, January 30 at 8:00 pmFriday, January 31 at 8:00 pmSaturday, February 1, at 8:00 pm





