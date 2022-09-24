Theatre Arlington to Present THE CAKE Starting This Month

Theatre Arlington will be serving up layers of delicious and heartwarming comedy in Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake, set to open on Friday, September 30th.

All is going well for Della in her small North Carolina town. The cakes she whips up in her own bakery, Della's Sweets, are legendary and have even earned her a spot to compete on The Great American Baking Show. Then Jen, the girl she helped raise like her own, comes back to town to ask her to make her wedding cake. Della is overjoyed! Until her life is turned upside down when she realizes there are actually two brides. Can she really bake a cake for that type of wedding? Della suffers a crisis of faith as she questions her deeply held beliefs and her own marriage.

Bekah Brunstetter, best known for NBC's This is Us and Starz's American Gods, has created a touching and timely play that asks what happens when what we believe conflicts with those we love.

Theatre Arlington's Executive Producer Steven D. Morris, director of this

production, has wanted to produce this show since he first saw it a few years ago. Morris states, "Author Bekah Brunstetter has created four interesting, real, fully developed, complex characters that each have the opportunity to express their opinion, share

their feelings and experience growth and change which is sometimes painful and sometimes liberating. I know that some people are not comfortable with the subject matter of this production. I don't think we have to agree on everything. I do think we should

always treat each other with respect and kindness. I think we should have great discussions, not to change each other's minds but with the intention of trying to understand each other's point of view. We should work every day to judge each other less and try to understand each other more. I am not trying to change anyone's beliefs with our production, but I hope it offers insight into another point of view."

Theatre Arlington's production of The Cake stars Shannon J. McGrann as Della, a role she previously portrayed with Uptown Players in Dallas, Sasha Maya Ada as Macy, Olivia Cinquepalmi as Jen, Rodney Honeycutt as Tim with Thomas Magee as the Voice/George.

Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Rebecca Rickey (Assistant Stage Manager), Alfredo Tamayo (Assistant Director), Kevin Brown (Set Designer), Bryan Stevenson (Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Angie Glover (Scenic Artist).

The Cake opens on Friday, September 30 and runs through October 16. Performances will continue through October 16 with the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm Sundays at 2:00 pm. The cake is intended for mature audiences. This production contains strong language, adult topics, and partial nudity.

For more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org. Box Office: 817.275.7661

ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a gypsy theater group known as The Potluck Players. Forty-eight

years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble

beginnings.

In addition to a regular season featuring seven productions, an all-youth musical and a club series, the theater runs a year-round theater school including spring break and summer camps, and partners with the Arlington ISD and local community organizations

to provide free and low-cost art enrichment programs for area children and teens. The theater is also proud to perform under an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theatre contract. Theatre Arlington has become a key player in enriching the city's cultural environment.

Photo Credit: Eric Younkin