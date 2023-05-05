 The Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Gala Celebration Next MOnth

The event is on June 10.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Photo 2 Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Video: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna Brown Photo 3 Video: Meet the Author of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Anna Brown
Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rud Photo 4 Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky

 The Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Gala Celebration Next MOnth

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season in style at a gala celebration on Saturday, June 10 at 5:30 PM at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center (7121 Bishop Rd, Plano, TX). The PSO's largest annual fundraising event, the evening will include live entertainment from PSO musicians for an intimate concert celebration honoring Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40-years of artistic leadership, as well as dancing, live and silent auctions, and a call to "Fund the Mission."

Gala co-chairs for this year are Darlene Morford and Deborah Hendrix with Pat and Bruce Morrice serving as honorary chairs. The PSO is grateful to be able to honor Christina and Rudy Andrea of The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, with the 2023 PSO Community Award in honor of their transformative gifts to PSO education initiatives.

As the largest professional arts organization in Collin County, the PSO's annual gala ensures it can continue to bring life-changing musical experiences to the community. Funds raised support more than 100 education, engagement, and outreach appearances every season making music and unique artistic experiences available for all of North Texas. In addition, the funds make it possible for the orchestra to hire the very best local professional talent and bring in guest artists from around the world.

Gala tickets and sponsorships can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). Table sponsorships are available at starting at $3,000 and single tickets start at $175. Tickets are expected to sell quickly so guests are encouraged to secure seats now.

For those unable to attend the gala but still wanting to support the PSO, visit planosymphony.org to participate in the silent auction and draw prize for a chance to win an Alaskan cruise or a NYLO staycation. There is also an option to donate to "Fund the Mission."

2023 Honorary Gala Chairs - Pat & Bruce Morrice

When Pat and Bruce married in 2011, they introduced each other to their passions. He loves art - She loves music - and their mutual love for family and community inspired a legacy of philanthropy and service to the PSO and other cultural institutions. Now "retired," they continue to learn and explore the world together. Pat and Bruce are blessed with a blended family including four sons, one daughter, four daughters-in-law, and ten grandchildren who are the pride and joy of their hearts.

2023 PSO Community Award Honorees - Christina & Rudy Andrea, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation

The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation has become an integral part of the cultural fabric of North Texas due to the visionary leadership and philanthropic efforts of Christina and Rudy Andrea. The 2023 PSO Community Award is being presented to them in honor of their transformative gifts to the Plano Symphony Orchestra's education and community-building initiatives. Their legacy of service goes beyond the Plano Symphony Orchestra, shaping our community through unparalleled support throughout the region. Recent accolades include the 2019 Obelisk Award, 2016 Great Texan Award, 2015 Invisible Thread Award, and many more. Notably, their support has led to transformative growth at Children's Medical Center Plano, Collin County College, and the Boys & Girls Club.

PSO GALA COMMITTEE CHAIRS

40th Anniversary Gala Co-Chairs - Darlene Morford and Deborah Hendrix

Décor - Sharon DeFalco

Guest Services - Ellie Barash and Rebeka Ecker

Silent Auction - Tammy Miller and Sue Wood

Live Auction - Gregory Patterson

Entertainment - Héctor Guzmán and Kyle Igneczi

VIP Sponsor Party - Tammy Miller

Graphic Design - Tom Venner

The PSO's 40th Anniversary Gala: A Ruby Affair - Celebrating Connections! is sponsored by: Tammy & Charles Miller, Pat & Bruce Morrice, The Andrea-Mennen Foundation - Christina & Rudy Andrea, Retirement Planners of America, Sue & Will Wood, Fireside Capital, The American Worker, Kaleidoscope Park, North Texas Performing Arts, Veritex Community Bank, NYLO Hotel - Plano, Sandy Nachman, MedicalCity - Plano, and Tom Venner.

Table sponsors at the Gold level ($5,500) include Tammy & Charles Miller and Retirement Planners of America

Table sponsors at the Silver level ($3,000) include Adams Surveying Company, AmeriLife Benefits, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, Atmos Energy, Bobby Baggett, Bret Boeger, Doyle & Associates, Nancy Freeman, Gittings Portraiture, Valerie and Hal Kauffeldt, Mirna Lynch, Tammy & Charles Miller, Darlene Morford, Pat and Bruce Morrice, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Drs. Pat Storck and Christopher Parr, Gregory Patterson, PSO Guild, Stifel, and UBS - DeDe and Scott Vehslage.



RELATED STORIES - Dallas

Tickets For Disneys FROZEN At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth On Sale May 12! Photo
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth On Sale May 12!

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's FROZEN will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12 at 10am.

Eisemann Center Partners With Wildflower Festival To Present BANDALOOP In May Photo
Eisemann Center Partners With Wildflower Festival To Present BANDALOOP In May

The Eisemann Center will present BANDALOOP, innovator of vertical dance, first at the Eisemann Center Presents 2023-2024 Season Preview Party on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 pm.

Texas Ballet Theater Closes Season With Family-Friendly ALICE IN WONDERLAND Photo
Texas Ballet Theater Closes Season With Family-Friendly ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will conclude the 2022-2023 season with its production of Alice in Wonderland, on stage May 19-21 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas and May 26-28 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

2023 Musical Writers Festival Announces Keynote Speaker Joey Contreras and Additional Even Photo
2023 Musical Writers Festival Announces Keynote Speaker Joey Contreras and Additional Events

The 2023 Musical Writers Festival, sponsored by MusicalWriters.com, has announced its upcoming event on Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Downtown.


More Hot Stories For You

 The Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Gala Celebration Next MOnth The Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Gala Celebration Next MOnth
ATTPAC's 2023 Young Women's Leadership Conference Inspires Dallas Schools through the ARTS
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth On Sale May 12!Tickets For Disney's FROZEN At Bass Performance Hall In Fort Worth On Sale May 12!
Eisemann Center Partners With Wildflower Festival To Present BANDALOOP In MayEisemann Center Partners With Wildflower Festival To Present BANDALOOP In May

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At Dallas Theater Center's INTO THE WOODS Video VIDEO: First Look At Dallas Theater Center's INTO THE WOODS
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something's Afoot
Allen Contemporary Theatre (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Will Rogers Follies
Plaza Theatre Company (4/07-5/06)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet
Addison Theatre Centre (4/28-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Rockwall Theater at RHS (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wonderful Town
Genesis Children's Theatre (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year In Egypt
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ochre House Theater presents Darken, Less A Light On
Ochre House Theater (4/29-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Light in the Piazza
Irving Arts Center (5/05-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Art Centre Theatre (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Nemo JR.
Cox Playhouse (7/20-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU