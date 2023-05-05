 The Plano Symphony Orchestra Hosts Gala Celebration Next MOnth

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season in style at a gala celebration on Saturday, June 10 at 5:30 PM at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center (7121 Bishop Rd, Plano, TX). The PSO's largest annual fundraising event, the evening will include live entertainment from PSO musicians for an intimate concert celebration honoring Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40-years of artistic leadership, as well as dancing, live and silent auctions, and a call to "Fund the Mission."

Gala co-chairs for this year are Darlene Morford and Deborah Hendrix with Pat and Bruce Morrice serving as honorary chairs. The PSO is grateful to be able to honor Christina and Rudy Andrea of The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, with the 2023 PSO Community Award in honor of their transformative gifts to PSO education initiatives.

As the largest professional arts organization in Collin County, the PSO's annual gala ensures it can continue to bring life-changing musical experiences to the community. Funds raised support more than 100 education, engagement, and outreach appearances every season making music and unique artistic experiences available for all of North Texas. In addition, the funds make it possible for the orchestra to hire the very best local professional talent and bring in guest artists from around the world.

Gala tickets and sponsorships can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). Table sponsorships are available at starting at $3,000 and single tickets start at $175. Tickets are expected to sell quickly so guests are encouraged to secure seats now.

For those unable to attend the gala but still wanting to support the PSO, visit planosymphony.org to participate in the silent auction and draw prize for a chance to win an Alaskan cruise or a NYLO staycation. There is also an option to donate to "Fund the Mission."

2023 Honorary Gala Chairs - Pat & Bruce Morrice

When Pat and Bruce married in 2011, they introduced each other to their passions. He loves art - She loves music - and their mutual love for family and community inspired a legacy of philanthropy and service to the PSO and other cultural institutions. Now "retired," they continue to learn and explore the world together. Pat and Bruce are blessed with a blended family including four sons, one daughter, four daughters-in-law, and ten grandchildren who are the pride and joy of their hearts.

2023 PSO Community Award Honorees - Christina & Rudy Andrea, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation

The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation has become an integral part of the cultural fabric of North Texas due to the visionary leadership and philanthropic efforts of Christina and Rudy Andrea. The 2023 PSO Community Award is being presented to them in honor of their transformative gifts to the Plano Symphony Orchestra's education and community-building initiatives. Their legacy of service goes beyond the Plano Symphony Orchestra, shaping our community through unparalleled support throughout the region. Recent accolades include the 2019 Obelisk Award, 2016 Great Texan Award, 2015 Invisible Thread Award, and many more. Notably, their support has led to transformative growth at Children's Medical Center Plano, Collin County College, and the Boys & Girls Club.

PSO GALA COMMITTEE CHAIRS

40th Anniversary Gala Co-Chairs - Darlene Morford and Deborah Hendrix

Décor - Sharon DeFalco

Guest Services - Ellie Barash and Rebeka Ecker

Silent Auction - Tammy Miller and Sue Wood

Live Auction - Gregory Patterson

Entertainment - Héctor Guzmán and Kyle Igneczi

VIP Sponsor Party - Tammy Miller

Graphic Design - Tom Venner

The PSO's 40th Anniversary Gala: A Ruby Affair - Celebrating Connections! is sponsored by: Tammy & Charles Miller, Pat & Bruce Morrice, The Andrea-Mennen Foundation - Christina & Rudy Andrea, Retirement Planners of America, Sue & Will Wood, Fireside Capital, The American Worker, Kaleidoscope Park, North Texas Performing Arts, Veritex Community Bank, NYLO Hotel - Plano, Sandy Nachman, MedicalCity - Plano, and Tom Venner.

Table sponsors at the Gold level ($5,500) include Tammy & Charles Miller and Retirement Planners of America

Table sponsors at the Silver level ($3,000) include Adams Surveying Company, AmeriLife Benefits, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, Atmos Energy, Bobby Baggett, Bret Boeger, Doyle & Associates, Nancy Freeman, Gittings Portraiture, Valerie and Hal Kauffeldt, Mirna Lynch, Tammy & Charles Miller, Darlene Morford, Pat and Bruce Morrice, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Drs. Pat Storck and Christopher Parr, Gregory Patterson, PSO Guild, Stifel, and UBS - DeDe and Scott Vehslage.